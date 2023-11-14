Venus Williams partners with jewelry brand Reinstein Ross to launch new Diamond Match collection

Venus Williams has partnered with jewelry brand Reinstein Ross to release a new collection of accessories, which includes stud earrings, drop earrings, bracelets, necklaces and a ring.

Named the 'Diamond Match' collection, they are co-designed by the American icon herself. The pieces started going on sale from Tuesday, November 14, and offer a "captivating selection of 20-karat peach gold, domed diamond Pavé jewelry pieces."

Speaking in a statement, Venus Williams stated that she was "thrilled" to partner with the firm because of their commitment to creating "one-of-a-kind" pieces. The seven-time Grand Slam champion hoped to inspire women to express themselves with the collection, making them think of jewelry as more than just an accessory and using it as a platform to be "unapologetically themselves."

"I was thrilled to partner with Reinstein Ross because of their commitment to creating pieces that are both brilliant and uniquely one-of-a-kind. For me, jewelry has always been more than just an accessory – it's been a means of self-expression, both on and off the court, and the Diamond Match™ Collection encapsulates that essence."

"We designed each piece in this collection as a testament to the belief that fashion should not be about conforming to someone else's idea of beauty, but about celebrating your own. It's about inspiring women to feel bespoke, to be unapologetically themselves, and to cherish their inner radiance," Venus Williams said.

"Working with Venus Williams has been an incredible journey" - Reinstein Ross CEO Sarah Blair

Venus Williams vs. Mónica Puig Exhibition Match

Reinstein Ross CEO Sarah Blair also spoke about working with Venus Williams, stating that the 42-year-old's vision aligned perfectly with the brand's values -- to not only create elegant, beautiful pieces but also empower the individuals who picked them.

Blair hoped the Diamond Match collection would come to embody the essence of Williams' unique style in the coming days.

"Working with Venus has been an incredible journey. Her vision aligns perfectly with our brand values rooted in sublime, quiet luxury and creating elegant pieces that are not only beautiful, but also empower the individuals who wear them."

"We aim to create jewelry that becomes iconic and recognizable to our atelier while maintaining that bespoke feel. This collaboration embodies the essence of Venus Williams' unique style and the artistry of Reinstein Ross," Sarah Blair said.

On the tennis side of things, Venus Williams will be skipping the Australian Open at the start of next year as she is recovering from injury at the moment. The American might not be in action until March when the WTA Tour moves to the United States for the Sunshine Double.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"