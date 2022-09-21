"Life is sports and Sports is life" - Venus Williams partners with Lacoste for the brand's new clothing line

Lifestyle brand Lacoste has partnered with seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams to unveil their new collection.

The brand took to social media to share a video in which Williams talks about how life and sport are closely interrelated.

"Life is sports and Sports is life. It's about experiences. Making the time for those you love. It's about making my life bigger. Forge your own path and see where that takes you," Williams says in the video.

Lacoste is aiming to combine fashion with activewear with Williams as the face of the campaign.

"She's been my role model" - Venus Williams on Serena Williams

Venus (R) and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

In a recent interview with E! News, Venus Williams revealed that her sister Serena Williams was her role model and that no one understands her better.

"She's been my role model. No one knows more what I'm going through then she does. She's someone who understands me without even saying a word," she said.

Venus added that she couldn't imagine her career without Serena.

"I know that it's unusual to have a sibling in sports, but it is the only experience I know so I can't imagine not having one. From what I understand, 99 percent of people do it alone but I never had to," she said.

In a separate interview, the seven-time Major champion revealed that her favorite moments were of playing alongside Serena Williams at the Olympics and added that she was "retired from doubles now."

"My favorite moments are probably the Olympics together. I have so many moments just sharing and watching her and just being in awe of how she could play," she added. "I think I'm retired from doubles now," Venus Williams stated.

The Williams sisters took to the doubles court at the recently concluded US Open but fell at the first hurdle against the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

