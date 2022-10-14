Venus Williams on pickleball: “I’m happy to see folks with any kind of racquet in their hand”

Venus Williams recently shared her views about pickleball during a Q&A session on her activewear brand EleVen's social media.

The racquet sport, which is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong, is on the rise in the US and has grabbed the attention of tennis stars, who have expressed their feelings about it. Venus Williams was the latest to do so when asked why tennis players were talking about it.

The sporting legend recognized the growing popularity of the sport and said that she was happy to see people take up any racquet sport.

“Pickle ball is growing and I’m happy to see folks with any kind of racquet in their hand,” she remarked on her Instagram story.

Venus Williams further disclosed which element of her game she would like to change, stating that she wanted to limit her unforced errors.

“No more unforced errors” she said.

The seven-time Major winner also revealed that she was not accustomed to trick shots when asked about her favorite trick shots.

“Sadly I don’t have trick shots. You have to practice those. I never did growing up,” Venus Williams confessed.

Apart from Venus Williams, various other tennis players have discussed pickleball

People of all ages and sizes can enjoy the sport

Various other tennis stars have discussed pickleball, with Venus Williams’ sister and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams jovially suggesting that it could be her second career.

"I love pickleball. Isn’t it fun? And I love that it’s everywhere now. It could be a second career of mine. I love it, it’s a lot less running," she said on the Ellen Show.

Andy Murray’s mother and tennis coach Judy Murray, meanwhile, is now the ambassador for the sport in her home country of Scotland. She spoke about the comfort and benefits of the racquet sport, calling it, “doable for all ages”.

"(It) is a wonderfully addictive game that’s both fun and doable for all ages and stages," she said. "It’s the perfect way into and out of racket sports and it has massive potential reach in Scotland because it’s played on badminton-sized courts and every school and sports centre in the country has those,” she said.

Former World No. 4 James Blake is closely associated with the sport as well, co-owing Major League Pickleball. He was recently joined by former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters on the team.

“Of course, I’m excited at the investment opportunity. But what excites me the most about becoming an MLP owner is that I get to help shape the future of pickleball, a sport I have come to love, with great people – who also happen to be some of my best friends,” Clijsters said.

Whereas, 2014 junior Wimbledon champion Noah Rubin has now taken up the sport after quitting tennis at just 26 years of age

“I recently came across the pickleball court, and it clicked, this is where I belong, this is home now. And in this sport, size doesn't matter,” Rubin said in a video while joking about being too short.

