Venus Williams picks "best friends on tour" Serena Williams, Reilly Opelka, and Grigor Dimitrov to have dinner with

American legend Venus Williams

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion recently took part in an 'Ask Venus' Q&A session with her fans on the fashion brand's Instagram account. The highlight of the session was a fan asking her to pick three players, past or present, whom she would invite for dinner.

Williams was quick to name her sister Serena Williams and friends Reilly Opelka and Gregor Dimitrov.

"Serena Williams, Reilly Opelka, and Grigor Dimitrov. Sorry, just have to pick my best friends on tour," Venus Williams said.

Serena Williams shared the story on her Instagram.

Serena and Opelka re-shared that on their Instagram accounts, with the former stating that she was eager for the dinner to happen.

"Yes please," Serena Williams said.

Asked to share the most heartwarming moment in professional tennis this year, Venus posted a photo of younger sister Serena from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where she made a comeback after a year-long layoff.

Venus Williams to make singles return at Citi Open

Venus Williams at the 2019 National Bank Open

Venus Williams is gearing up to return to action in the singles category during the upcoming US Open swing.

Partnering with Britain's Jamie Murray, the American legend recently entered the 2022 Wimbledon Championships with a wildcard to play in the mixed doubles. Although the pair won their first match against Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus in three sets, they bowed out in the Round of 16 with a defeat to Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara.

The American has received wildcard entries to two upcoming tournaments, the Citi Open and National Bank Open - both in the singles category.

She will first participate in the WTA 250 Citi Open, to be held from August 1-7 in Washington DC, followed by the National Bank Open, which will be held from August 8-14 in Toronto.

This will be the 42-year-old's first singles appearance since she lost to Su-Wei Hsieh in the first round of the Chicago Open in August last year.

During the "Ask Venus" session, she also spoke about her excitement to be back on the court.

"I guess the cat is out of the bag. I'm coming back! Can't tell you how many times you all have asked, and now the answer is here," she said.

