Venus Williams puts her own heartbreak aside to comfort 18-year-old Victoria Mboko after US Open shock in sweet moment

Venus Williams may not have had the campaign she hoped for at the 2025 US Open after falling in the first round. Still, she took the time to encourage Victoria Mboko, who also suffered an opening-round defeat.

Mboko carried big expectations into her match against Barbora Krejcikova on Monday, August 25, after making history by defeating Naomi Osaka to win the Canadian Open. However, the 18-year-old couldn’t deliver her best and fell 6-3, 6-2 to the Czech.

It was a tough loss for Mboko, but she managed to move past it with an unexpected boost from Venus Williams. According to sources close to the players, the seven-time Grand Slam champion sat down with her and shared valuable lessons from her own career.

"You're going to have days like this, but they don't define you," Williams reportedly said. "You've already shown the world what you're capable of. This is just one match, one moment. Keep your head up, keep working, and trust that your time is coming. You're already doing things most players only dream of at your age."

"Every loss is a lesson. Take what you can from this, figure out what you need to adjust, and come back stronger. You've got the heart and the game to go far," she added.

Venus Williams made her professional tennis comeback at 45 at the Citi Open after a 16-month break, impressing with her performance in Washington, D.C. However, she couldn’t replicate that form in Cincinnati or New York, where she lost her opener to Karolina Muchova.

Venus Williams discusses her tennis future after US Open 2025 loss

Venus Williams pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Venus Williams addressed the media after her 2025 US Open run ended in a tough loss to Karolina Muchova. Speaking about her future, she admitted she’s unsure about playing the Australian Open but expressed gratitude for receiving wildcards that allowed her to return after her long hiatus.

Williams said:

"That's kind of far too. My goal is to do what I want to do. I'm so grateful for all the folks who gave me a wild card. They could have said, 'Hey, listen, you've been gone too long, you haven't won a lot of matches in the last few years.'"

The American added:

"I wasn't lucky with my health and with injuries. But there were a lot of people who believed in me in these tournaments. I'm very grateful to have had that chance and that opportunity to make good on it and have a chance to really strike the ball."

As of now, there’s no official word on Venus Williams’ next tournament. It remains unclear whether she’ll continue playing this season or call time on her campaign, with her team yet to confirm the plans ahead.

