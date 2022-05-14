Venus Williams reacts to Iga Swiatek becoming 5th women's singles player this century to win 25 consecutive matches

Venus Williams has reacted to Iga Swiatek recording her 25th consecutive win on Friday at the Italian Open.

To say that Swiatek is on a roll would be a bit of an understatement. The 20-year-old hasn't lost this year since a second-round exit to Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai in February.

Swiatek has made serene progress to the Rome semifinals, dropping only 14 games and no sets in three matches. In the process, she joined four other WTA players - Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Justine Henin and Victoria Azarenka - to have won at least 25 consecutive matches this century.

The elder Williams sister shared Swiatek's feat on an Instagram story:

On Friday, Swiatek beat Bianca Andreescu 7-6(2), 6-0 to reach her seventh semifinal of the season in eight tournaments. Earlier, she beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Victoria Azarenka to reach the last eight.

Swiatek said after her win against Andreescu at the Foro Italico in Rome on Friday:

"Consistency was the thing I really wanted to work on last year -- this year I feel like it clicked, so I'm pretty happy."

The 20-year-old will now take on Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday as she seeks her fifth straight tournament final.

Iga Swiatek's 2022 campaign thus far

Iga Swiiatek at the 2022 Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Six

Iga Swiatek has been a player on a mission this year. She has hardly put a foot wrong in 2022, opening her campaign in Adelaide 1 by losing to top seed Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals.

The Pole made a run to the last four at the Australian Open, where she lost to Danielle Collins. Following an early exit to Ostapenko in a third-set tiebreak in Dubai, Swiatek hit another gear.

The World No. 1 picked up her first title of the year in Doha before completing the Sunshine Double, winning the Indian Wells and Miami WTA 1000 tournaments. After winning her two singles matches at the Billie Jean King Cup, Swiatek cruised through the draw in Stuttgart, dropping only one set en route to her fourth title of the year.

#PorscheTennis Iga Swiatek moves to 7-1 in finals, having won her last 7 in straight sets:2020 Roland Garros: 64 612021 Adelaide: 62 622021 Rome: 60 602022 Doha: 62 602022 Indian Wells: 64 612022 Miami: 64 602022 Stuttgart: 62 62 Iga Swiatek moves to 7-1 in finals, having won her last 7 in straight sets:2020 Roland Garros: 64 612021 Adelaide: 62 622021 Rome: 60 602022 Doha: 62 602022 Indian Wells: 64 612022 Miami: 64 602022 Stuttgart: 62 62#PorscheTennis https://t.co/4SSOGRua3P

She took a well-deserved break at the Madrid Open last week, pulling out with a shoulder injury, and has returned in Rome with all guns blazing. Iga Swiatek demolished Aryna Sabalenka in the finals, winning 6-2, 6-1. She awaits the winner of Ons Jabeur and Daria Kasatkina in the final.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say she's the odds-on favorite for the Rome title as she gears up to win her second Grand Slam title at Roland Garros later this summer.

