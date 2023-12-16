Venus Williams reacts to Jeopardy's special round featuring her animated TV show collab, place of origin & most successful Major tournament

Venus Williams recently expressed excitement at the famous quiz show 'Jeopardy!' introducing a special round dedicated to the Williams sisters.

Jeopardy is an American television game show that employs a reversed version of the question-and-answer format. The contestants receive clues that would help them identify the related entity and answer in the form of a question. There are different genres in the quiz show, with a certain amount of prize money being up for grabs with each clue.

The contestant with the highest score takes home their winnings and returns to play in the next match. The game show recently introduced a round dedicated to Venus Williams and her younger sister Serena, where three questions with prize money of $200,000, $400,000, and $600,000, respectively, were asked to the players.

Interestingly enough, the round was titled 'Tennis-y Williams.' The seven-time Major winner was impressed with the wordplay, as she put up a video of the round on her Instagram story with the caption:

"My new favorite @jeopardy category... TENNIS-Y WILLIAMS."

The first clue that was given to a contestant named Andrew for $600,000 was as follows:

"In 2001, the Williams sisters got 'animated' on the court in the 'Tennis the Menace' episode of this Fox series."

A screen capture of Venus Williams' Instagram story

Andrew was quick to respond to the tidbit, asserting:

"What is the Simpsons."

The host then gave a second contestant named Yengsheng an easy clue for $400,000, stating that Venus Williams had won a particular British Major tournament in 2000-01. It was:

"Venus took the 2000 & 2001 singles titles at this British Grand Slam event."

Yensheng took his time to reply, saying:

"What is Wimbledon."

The last clue for $200,000 was also rather easy, as the host said:

"Venus and Serena grew up in this huge city's suburb of Compton, better known for rappers than groundstrokers."

The first contestant, Andrew, was tasked to respond and he said:

"What is it LA."

Venus Williams has 5 Wimbledon titles to her name

Venus Williams poses on the Centre Court

Venus Williams is one of the most successful players to compete at SW19. During her illustrious career, the American took home the Venus Rosewater Dish on five occasions: 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008.

Williams won two editions of Wimbledon (2000, 2005) by beating archrival and former World No. 1 Lindsay Davenport in the championship match. She also beat Serena Williams in a family affair during their 2008 title clash. The American's gutsiest title victory came in 2007 when she won the Major as the 23rd seed, defeating 18th seed Marion Bartoli.

Venus Williams was recognized for her success at Wimbledon last year, as she walked onto the Centre Court to raucous applause during its 100th anniversary ceremony. Several other legends that had monopolized the grasscourt Major stood beside her, like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rod Laver and Billie Jean King.

