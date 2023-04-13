American tennis player Venus Williams reminisced on overcoming body cramps to beat former world No. 1 Martina Hingis in a tournament in 2006.

Williams and Hingis have played many pulsating battles in the past and the 2006 J&S Cup in Warsaw was the first time the duo were meeting after a four-year gap.

Hingis was within two points of victory at 5-4 in the second set, but Williams held for 5-5 and conceded just two points during the rest of the set to force the decider. In the third and final set, Williams overcame cramps and also received treatment at 1-1 after dropping her serve, at 2-1, and when leading at 3-2.

After Hingis broke to level at 3-3, Williams, who was barely able to serve or move, played as hard as she could at any ball that came within reach. Her immense strength forced Hingis into errors, and ultimately the American prevailed in the encounter.

Taking to Twitter, Williams recalled the epic encounter and said she and Hingis always had the craziest battles.

"I had full lower body cramps in this match! It was dramatic. We always had the craziest battles," she tweeted in reply to a video shared on the platform.

Venus Williams @Venuseswilliams Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis



(7)Venus Williams def. Martina Hingis 4-6, 7-5, 6-4



Playing for the 1st time since 2002 Hamburg, Venus recovered from 4-6, 0-3 down to win.



It was her 10th and final win over Hingis.



: Tennis Highlights 2006 Warsaw 2nd Round:(7)Venus Williams def. Martina Hingis 4-6, 7-5, 6-4Playing for the 1st time since 2002 Hamburg, Venus recovered from 4-6, 0-3 down to win.It was her 10th and final win over Hingis.: Tennis Highlights 2006 Warsaw 2nd Round:(7)Venus Williams def. Martina Hingis 4-6, 7-5, 6-4Playing for the 1st time since 2002 Hamburg, Venus recovered from 4-6, 0-3 down to win.It was her 10th and final win over Hingis.🎥: Tennis Highlights https://t.co/brLAKrfXBy I had full lower body cramps in this match! It was dramatic. We always had the craziest battles! twitter.com/historiantenni… I had full lower body cramps in this match! It was dramatic. We always had the craziest battles! twitter.com/historiantenni…

Venus Williams and Martina Hingis met 21 times during their careers. Hingis leads the overall head-to-head at 11–10.

Venus Williams might quit after US Open, predicts former coach

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Venus Williams' childhood coach, Rick Macci, said the American could retire from the sport at the US Open this year.

With younger sister Serena Williams walking away from the sport at the US Open last year, speculation has been rife about Venus' tennis future.

Her childhood coach Macci has predicted that Venus will retire at the New York Major later this year, with her sister by her side.

The 68-year-old Macci discussed his bond with the older Williams sister and stated that he expects the Williams sisters to contest the women's doubles before Venus' retirement.

Macci then gave his prediction that Venus Williams would retire after this year's US Open, accompanied by her sister.

"In my opinion, and I don't have any insight, I think she'll retire at the US Open," he added. "I think that she'll play doubles with Serena. And I think they're going to exit the stage left at the US Open," he told Tennis-Infinity.

The American tennis coach further opined that while Serena Williams and Venus Williams might find it difficult to play singles now, they could still be very competitive in doubles.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes