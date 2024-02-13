Venus Williams receives wildcard entry to compete at Indian Wells after 5 years

Venus Williams will compete at the Indian Wells Masters for the first time since 2019 after receiving a wild card entry, the competition's website announced on Tuesday (February 13).

The BNP Paribas Open first revealed its entry list on Wednesday (February 7) for the 2024 edition of the competition, scheduled to be held from March 3 to 17. On the WTA side, the list includes the likes of Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Iga Swiatek, and defending champion Elena Rybakina, among many of the world's top tennis superstars.

Along with Williams, former World No. 1 and 2011 Indian Wells singles champion Caroline Wozniacki has also been awarded a wild card entry to the tournament. The Dane last played in the competition in 2019, where she bowed out in the second round after losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The American's last appearance at Indian Wells also came in 2019, when she made it to the quarter-finals before losing to eighth-seeded Angelique Kerber. Williams' last competitive match came at the US Open last year, when she was served two breadsticks by qualifier Greet Minnen in the first round.

Williams has been selective about the tournaments she chooses to play in over the last few years, with the last of her 49 singles WTA titles coming in Taiwan in 2016. The 43-year-old American, a former World No. 1 in singles and doubles, has seven singles Majors to her name, the last of which came in 2008 at the Wimbledon Championships.

A brief look at Venus Williams' singles record at the Indian Wells

Venus Williams at the BNP Paribas Open.

Venus Williams first competed in the singles event at Indian Wells in 1996, when it was called the State Farm Evert Cup in honor of Chris Evert.

The American came through two rounds for qualifying before bowing out to Julie Halard-Decugis in the first round. A quarter-final exit in the 1997 edition was followed by a semi-final finish a year later.

Venus reached the last four yet again in 2001 but pulled out of the match against her sister Serena Williams due to an injury. She was forced to withdraw from the match on short notice due to a knee problem, which led to speculations that their father, Richard Williams, predetermined which of the two sisters he wanted to win (h/t Business Insider).

Serena was relentlessly booed by the crowd during her final against Kim Clijsters, which the former won 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. As a result, the two sisters boycotted the event from 2001 to 2015. Venus' next appearance at the Indian Wells Masters came in 2016, when she received a bye in the first round before losing to qualifier Kurumi Nara in straight sets in the following match.

The American also participated in the next three editions of the tournament, reaching the semi-finals in 2018 and the quarter-finals in 2017 and 2019.

