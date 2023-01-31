Venus Williams "rehabbing in style" after injury setback, targets return to action soon

Venus Williams' journey to recovery is in full swing, with the former World No. 1 undergoing rehab sessions for an injury she suffered at the start of the season.

Williams took part in the 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland, her first tournament since competing in the 2022 US Open as a wildcard entry. However, her return to action did not last long as the player sustained an undisclosed injury in Auckland, forcing her to withdraw from the Australian Open.

Despite the setback, the 42-year-old is raring to get back in shape through rehab and hopes to take part in upcoming tournaments this season. The seven-time Grand Slam champion took to social media on Monday to give her followers an update on the rehabilitation process.

"Rehabbing in style," wrote Williams on her Instagram story.

At the ASB Classic, which took place in early-January, Williams ended a five-match losing streak on the main tour by registering a comprehensive win against compatriot Katie Volynets in straight sets.

However, her tournament came to an end in the second round where she suffered a defeat against Zhu Lin after a hard-fought encounter at the ASB Tennis Center. A few days after the heartbreaking loss, the American divulged the news of her injury and confirmed that has withdrawn from the 2023 Australian Open.

Venus Williams could retire from tennis "very soon," suggests father Richard Williams

While Venus Williams is striving to get back in action on the court, her father Richard Williams feels that the player will not be playing professional tennis for much longer.

In a conversation with The Sun, Richard suggested that the older of the Williams sisters may follow in her sister Serena Williams' footsteps and announce retirement soon.

"I think she could be quitting [tennis] very soon," Richard Williams opined.

When asked about his daughter's future after tennis, the 80-year-old also proclaimed that he does not think his eldest daughter will have children of her own.

"I don't think so, no I really don't think so. She really loves kids, but I don't think she'll have kids," he asserted.

Williams has played only six tour-level singles matches since August 2021. It is yet to be seen how much longer the 42-year-old will continue in the sport considering her lack of physical fitness in recent times.

