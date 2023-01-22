Venus Williams could retire from tennis "very soon" says father Richard Williams

Venus Williams' retirement announcement is not far away, according to her father and childhood coach Richard Williams. There has been heavy speculation that the older of the Williams sisters may follow in her sister Serena Williams' footsteps and announce retirement this year. Their father believes that the moment is set to arrive soon.

Venus Williams withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open citing an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in Auckland, her first tournament of the season and her first since the 2022 US Open back in late August. Williams has played only six tour-level singles matches since August 2021.

While the 42-year-old had expressed her intention to keep going after sister Serena Williams' emotional retirement at the US Open, Richard believes his older daughter's official retirement is in the offing.

"I think she could be quitting [tennis] very soon," Richard Williams told The Sun.

He also shared his thoughts on her life after tennis, declaring that he does not think she will raise a family.

"I don't think so, no I really don't think so. She really loves kids, but I don't think she'll have kids," the 80-year-old opined.

At the ASB Classic earlier this month, Venus Williams snapped a five-match losing streak at tour level. Having not won a match since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, she beat fellow American Katie Volynets 7-6(4), 6-2 in the Round of 32 in Auckland. She then lost a tough three-setter to China's Zhu Lin, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7.

Richard Williams suggests he would not have wanted Serena and Venus Williams to become tennis players in modern era

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Richard Williams, whose contribution to his daughters Serena and Venus Williams' tennis careers is second to none, said that he would not have ideally wanted his daughters to become professional tennis players in today's times. He said that he wanted his daughters to make money from tennis, which they did, but he would have liked to see them make careers in the business world in the modern era.

"I wanted them to get money out of tennis, but it's a totally different world today, I'd have them focus on businesses as they have now, they're extraordinary," Williams expressed.

Both Venus and Serena Williams run successful business ventures, which they have managed along with their tennis careers as well. Serena has been spending more time growing her venture capital firm since retiring and Venus could also do the same with her fashion brand EleVen once she bids farewell to pro tennis.

