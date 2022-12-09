Venus Williams reveals biggest lesson from tennis, hints at fashion collaboration with Serena Williams, opens up about mental health, and more

Venus Williams shared her thoughts on many aspects of her tennis career and of the sport in general, and in the process revealed her biggest learnings from playing tennis at the highest level. Williams feels tennis has taught her the importance of self-reflection and honesty, along with self-belief regardless of the situation.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion is set to make a comeback at the 2023 Women's Tennis Classic, an exhibition event ahead of the Dallas Open, in February. She recently took to social media to answer questions from fans and one of the questions posed to her was about the biggest lessons tennis has taught her.

Elaborating on the importance of self-reflection and honesty with oneself, Williams opined that those aspects are crucial to improvement. She also suggested that there is nothing more important than self-belief and confidence in tennis as well as in life.

"Complete self-honesty and self-reflection. It's the only way to improve. And to dig in deep and run through walls. To believe in yourself, even when you can't, or don't. Believe anyway. Know you are the ONE," Venus Williams wrote on the Instagram page of her fashion brand ElevenbyVenus, in response to the fan's question.

Venus Williams on the importance of self-reflection and belief, via Instagram Stories.

Since the 42-year-old was communicating with fans and followers through her fashion brand, she received an interesting query regarding her sister Serena Williams. When asked whether she would launch a 'Serena Williams collection' with ElevenbyVenus in the future, the elder Williams sister replied with an emphatic 'yes.'

"Oh HECK YEAH!," she wrote in response.

Venus Williams on a potential fashion collaboration with Serena Williams, via Instagram Stories.

Williams' focus on honesty could be seen in her response to another question. Venus Williams lost in the fourth round of consecutive seasons at the French Open (2016 and 2017) to the same player, Timea Bacsinszky. When asked what she learned from those two matches, the five-time Wimbledon champion said she learned that her luck simply ran out.

"I learned luck runs out," Williams stated.

"Sometimes it's necessary" - Venus Williams explains the importance of taking mental breaks as a tennis player

2022 US Open - Day 4

Venus Williams also highlighted the importance of mental health as an athlete and tennis player, in particular. She expressed her belief that taking mental breaks from the sport is not only advisable but sometimes necessary, while also sharing some valuable advice on how one can protect their mental health.

The question, seemingly from a fellow tennis player who has not played in a while, sought Williams' views on taking breaks to protect one's mental health.

"I took one (mental break) this week. 6 days from the court. It's ok. Sometimes it's necessary. Try to pace yourself long before you get to the mental breaking point," the two-time US Open champion expressed.

Williams will face fellow American and 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in an exhibition match at the Women's Tennis Classic in Dallas on February 4. It will be her first appearance on the court since losing in the opening round of the 2022 US Open in August.

