Venus Williams reveals comeback plans and lessons learnt from father Richard Williams 

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams has not played a competitive tennis match since making a second-round exit at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

The American, who made her WTA Tour debut way back in 1994, was sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season due to recurrent injuries and has yet to play a match in the new year.

Williams has finally put a timeline on her comeback to the tour, with the 41-year-old hinting at an imminent return in her latest social media interaction.

Participating in a Q&A live session with her fans on Instagram, Williams announced that she has been working to get back to full fitness to ensure that she is ready for her return to the courts. And while she did not put a date on her return, the former World No. 1 expressed excitment at the prospect of playing tennis again soon.

"I'm doing a great. What about you? just fine? Oh yeah, I'm glad I asked," Williams said. "More than anything, I am, guess what gearing to get back on tour. Can't wait."

Responding to a question asked by a fan about the role her father Richard Williams played in her career, Williams said having the support of her family made a world of difference for her.

The American said her father also taught her the importance of having self-confidence.

"Of course, it feels great when someone has confidence in you and but dad always had confidence in us, but also he taught us be confident in ourself, most importantly, so you can be ready for this world of haters." William said.

"Everyday is a new opportunity to better yourself" - Venus Williams

Williams will be eyeing a winning retutn to tennis in 2022.

In a separate social media post, Venus Williams also shared her essential 'mantra' for leading a happy life. The 41-year-old said she viewed every new day as an opportunity to better herself, adding that she hoped to look back on her life with no regrets.

"Everyday is a new opportunity to better yourself," Williams wrote. "I feel that if I live life this way, I will be able to look back at life with no regrets."

Williams's prolonged absence from the tour has taken a toll on her world ranking. She is currently languising at a lowly No. 467.

Also Read Article Continues below

Venus Williams's Instagram story.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya