Venus Williams revealed her favorite memory with Serena Williams during an interactive session with her fans.

The Williams sisters are two of the greatest players in the history of tennis and forged a fierce rivalry, with Serena leading Venus 19-12 in the head-to-head. The two are among the greatest doubles pairs in the sport, winning 14 Grand Slams and three Olympic golds together — among other titles.

Asked what her favorite memory with Serena was during an interactive session with her fans on social media, Venus replied saying that her favorite memories with her younger sister were all the times they shared a laugh.

"All the times we have laughed together," the 42-year-old said.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion was also asked whether she was planning to play a full schedule in 2023. She replied by saying that while she may not play as many tournaments as most players, she would take part in some.

"I've never played as many tournaments as most players but I will make some appearances. Stay tuned," Venus said.

After making sporadic appearances this year, Venus will start the 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, having received a wildcard for the WTA 250 competition. She will join the likes of Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens, Leylah Fernandez and Sofia Kenin in the main draw.

Asked if she had a favorite match at the ASB Classic, the American mentioned the 2015 edition in reply, the year she won the tournament by defeating Caroline Wozniacki 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final. She also reached the final in Auckland in 2014, where she lost 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to Ana Ivanovic.

"I keep my dresses" - Venus Williams on keeping her previous outfits

Venus Williams in action at the 2022 US Open

Venus Williams was also asked if she kept her outfits from her previous matches, including ones that dated back to the early 2000s. The 42-year-old responded by saying that she kept most of her dresses as they were "epic".

"Yes of course! They were epic! I keep most of my dresses," she said.

The former World No. 1 is currently ranked 1007th in the world and will be eager to start her 2023 season on the right note.

