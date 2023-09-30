Venus Williams rocks ivory lace dress at the Chloe Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week

Venus Williams recently attended the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday (September 28) in Paris, France. The 43-year-old showed off her unique sense of style and elegance in an outfit from the French luxury fashion house.

During the Chloe show, Williams donned an ivory lace midi dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves. She complemented the dress with buckle-adorned sandals featuring stylish gold metallic heels.

To complete her look, she effortlessly draped a classic black coat over her shoulders. Her accessories included oversized sunglasses, an array of jewelry pieces, and a compact beige leather mini bag.

Expand Tweet

The star also mingled with other celebrities and fashion insiders who attended the event, such as actress Olivia Wilde, Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Barbie star America Ferrera, and Vanessa Kirby.

The Chloe Spring/Summer 2024 collection was designed by Gabriela Hearst, who took over as the creative director of the brand in 2020.

The collection featured a mix of feminine and masculine elements, with fluid silhouettes, floral prints, knitwear, leather, denim, and tailoring.

Venus Williams promotes initiatives to ensure the well-being of young tennis talent

Venus Williams at the 2017 Australian Open

Venus Williams recently advocated for safety measures for young players at the US Open Champions of Equality event.

Williams was joined by Billie Jean King to discuss a variety of topics, including pay parity, the future of tennis, and player welfare.

The American expressed support for the Women's Tennis Association's efforts to protect young female athletes from abuse.

"I think the WTA definitely takes measures, and they're taking even more measures every year," Venus WIlliams said. "Because the young women, they're so good so young. Very impressionable. They don't know anything about the world. Most of them have just played tennis."

Speaking from her own experience, Williams emphasized the necessity of implementing specific protective measures for players at such a young age.

"I know what that feels like, but I had protections and I was taught to stick to your values. Not everyone has that opportunity to know who they might be at that young age," she continued. "The WTA is definitely taking steps. I see it all over. I'm excited for that."

"Unfortunately abuse is something that happens silently sometimes," WIlliams said. "You don't always know who might be going through something. That is a sad part, but the WTA is taking, posting signs all over the place, getting other people involved."

Venus Williams was eliminated in the first round against Greet Minnen in straight sets at the 2023 US Open.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"