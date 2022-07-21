Venus Williams set to make singles comeback at the Citi Open in Washington after receiving wildcard

Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and former World No. 1, will officially make her singles comeback after a 11-month long hiatus at the WTA250 Citi Open in Washington D.C.

The 42-year-old received a wild card into the tournament, where she will play in the singles bracket for the first time this season, after already making a comeback in doubles with Jamie Murray at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

Citi Open



begins her return to the tour in DC



Seven Grand Slam singles titles. Olympic champion. Former world No.1. @Venuseswilliams begins her return to the tour in DC

Speaking to the event organizers on the occasion, Venus Williams remarked that she was thrilled to make her first ever Citi Open appearance. Stating that playing in front of the Washington crowd almost felt like "a homecoming," the American was glad to be back amongst the competition once more.

“I am excited to be playing the Citi Open for the first time this summer,” Williams said. “I love Washington D.C. and returning to the nation’s capital to play in front of a community that has supported me so strongly feels like a homecoming. I am looking forward to being back on the courts and competing in D.C. soon.”

The 2022 Citi Open is slated to take place in Rock Creek Park from July 30 to August 7. Along with Venus Williams, it will also include well-known players on both the men's and women's tour like former World No. 1 Andy Murray, 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Citi Open



former World No. 1s, Grand Slam champs, DC winners, Olympic gold medalists and more of the game’s top players



the full #CitiOpen player field is here and it's incredible! former World No. 1s, Grand Slam champs, DC winners, Olympic gold medalists and more of the game's top players

2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, former World No. 1 Simona Halep, Taylor Fritz, Victoria Azarenka, and 2020 Australian Open Champion Sofia Kenin are some of the other big stars who will also partake in the tournament.

Venus Williams to play in the National Bank Open after her stint in Washington

Venus Williams in action at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

The seven-time Grand Slam champion will compete in the National Bank Open in Toronto after the Citi Open, once again through a wild card into the main draw. She has a 10-10 win/loss record there, with her best showing being a runner-up finish in 2014.

In an official statement released by the National Bank Open, Venus Williams expressed her excitement for the tournament and her admiration for the city.

“I am so excited to be back playing the National Bank Open presented by Rogers,” Williams said. “I love the city, the tournament, and I look forward to being back in Toronto.”

Her sister Serena Williams, a 23-time Major champion, also decided to enter the Toronto main draw using her guarded ranking, joining four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, and US Open champion Emma Raducanu among others at the WTA1000 event.

