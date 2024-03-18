Venus Williams sets her sights on Miami Open 2024 trophy following disappointing Indian Wells campaign

Venus Williams is all set to play her second tournament of the year at the Miami Open after receiving a wildcard into the main draw.

The 43-year-old kicked off her 30th year on the WTA Tour at the BNP Paribas Open last week, where she was also awarded a main-draw wildcard. In her first appearance at the first tournament of the Sunshine Double since 2019, Williams faced Japanese qualifier Nao Hibino in the first round on March 7.

Venus Williams came out of the top of the first set filled with breaks of serve to take an early lead. She stayed in the game for much of the second set against Hibino, but the Japanese No. 1 took advantage of Williams' errors to win the second set.

The American ran out steam in the deciding set and was bageled by Hibino, who clinched the contest 2-6, 6-3, 6-0. This was Williams' first match since the 2023 US Open. She will next appear at the WTA 1000 Miami Open, where she is a three-time champion, and face Russian prodigy Diana Shnaider in the first round on March 19.

Shnaider, who recently won her maiden WTA Tour title at the 2024 Hua Hin Championships, will be another tough opponent for Williams. The seven-time Grand Slam champion recently took to Instagram to share that she hopes for success in Miami and even eyeing the trophy.

"👀 on the trophy 🏆," Williams wrote on Instagram.

Screengrab from Instagram

Emma Raducanu & Caroline Wozniacki awarded Miami Open wildcards alongside Venus Williams

Emma Raducanu

Venus Williams isn't the only high-profile WTA star to have been granted a wildcard to the 2024 Miami Open. Simona Halep, Emma Raducanu, Caroline Wozniacki, Erika Andreeva, Linda Fruhvirtova, Brenda Fruhvirtova, and Hailey Baptiste will also feature at the tournament thanks to wildcards.

Halep, who returns to tour after fending off doping charges and a ban, will have the tough task of facing Paula Badosa in the opening round. Meanwhile, former Grand Slam champions Raducanu and Wozniacki will face Wang Xiyu and Clara Burel respectively in their first-round matches.

Other intriguing match-ups at the Miami Open this year include Sloane Stephens vs. Angelique Kerber and Donna Vekic vs. Karolina Pliskova. Four-time Grand Slam champion and 2022 Miami Open runners-up Naomi Osaka will kick off her 2024 campaign against Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

It's worth noting that defending champion Petra Kvitova will not be participating this year due to pregnancy.

