Venus Williams relives fond memories of her 2012 London Olympics victory alongside sister Serena Williams in Instagram post

Venus Williams took to Instagram to share fond memories of the 2012 Olympics with her 1.7 million followers. Ten years ago, the Williams sisters claimed their third women’s doubles gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Serena and Venus Williams dominated women’s tennis for well over two decades. The American sisters were indestructible, amassing 30 singles Grand Slam titles between them and 14 doubles Grand Slams together.

Of the 30 Grand Slams between them, Serena Williams has bagged 23 singles titles while Venus has earned seven. They have competed against each other in nine Grand Slam finals, with Serena winning seven of those.

The sister duo also had a successful run at the Olympics, with Venus winning singles gold in 2000 and Serena doing the same in 2012. The pair admirably won the doubles gold in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Recently, 42-year-old Venus participated in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon alongside Britain’s Jamie Murray. The pair were seen off by British duo Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett in the third round.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Serena made a comeback at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships where she was defeated in the first round by Frenchwoman Harmony Tan in three tight sets, ending in a deciding tie-break.

Venus Williams accepts 2022 Citi Open wildcard

Venus Williams has accepted a wildcard entry at the 2022 Citi Open. This will mark the first time in her illustrious career that Williams has participated in the WTA 250 tournament held in Washington, D.C.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion shared her excitement on her Instagram story and noted that she would be competing in singles action after a gap of one year.

“Can you imagine…after one year,” she wrote.

Williams last played at the 2021 Chicago Women's Open on August 24. She was dismissed by Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-Wei in straight sets in the first round.

Williams recently remarked that she is looking forward to playing in the capital city in front of a community that has supported her throughout her career.

"I love Washington, D.C., and returning to the nation’s capital to play in front of a community that has supported me so strongly feels like a homecoming, I am looking forward to being back on the courts and competing in D.C. soon,” Venus Williams said in a statement.

The Citi Open will be making a comeback after three years, having been canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Williams will also be partaking in the upcoming National Bank Open, which is to be held in Toronto from August 7-14.

The American is also a wildcard entrant at the Cincinnati Open, which will take place between August 13-21.

