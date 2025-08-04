Venus Williams shows off her stunning engagement ring as she and fiancé Andrea Preti enjoy romantic beach getaway

During her return to tennis at the Citi DC Open, Venus Williams stunned the world when she revealed that she was engaged to partner Andre Preti. Most recently, fans got a chance to see the engagement ring as Preti shared a glimpse of the band with his followers.

Rumours of Williams and Preti dating first began in July 2024, when the couple was spotted boating together in Italy. However, the duo kept their relationship under the wraps for a long time. In January earlier this year, the tennis star seemingly confirmed their relationship when she shared a snap of herself vacationing in the Bahamas with Preti.

A month after this, Venus Williams sparked engagement rumours when she was spotted with a diamond ring. The American confirmed that she was engaged in July during an interview at the Mubadala Citi DC Open. Now, Andrea Preti has given fans a close up glimpse of the engagement ring. Taking to his Instagram story, the Italian shared a snap of Williams showing off the ring as the couple enjoyed a romantic beach getaway.

Via @andreapreti88 on Instagram

Preti was born in Copenhagen, Denmark but grew up in Italy. The 37-year-old previously worked as a model, but has since shifted his focus to acting and producing. He has worked on several impressive projects, including 2014’s One More Day and 2023’s Temptation.

Venus Williams shares how fiancé Andrea Preti encouraged her tennis comeback

Williams at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

In July, Venus Williams ended her 16-month long hiatus from tennis as she took to court at the Mubadala Citi DC Open for the women's singles and women's doubles event.

During the tournament, the former Grand Slam champion confirmed that Andrea Preti was in the crowd to watch her play. She added that it was the Italian who had encouraged her to keep playing, saying,

"Yes, my fiancé is here. He really encouraged me to keep playing. There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play.”

At the City DC Open, Venus Williams beat compatriot Payton Stearns in her opening round match, before going down to fifth seed Magdalena Frech during the round of 16. In the doubles event, Williams and partner Hailey Baptiste made it to the quarterfinals, where they lost out to second seeds Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai.

