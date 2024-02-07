Some tennis fans recently rallied behind Andy Murray's decision to participate in Challengers tournaments to regain his form amid retirement speculations. Murray's 2024 season got off to a rocky start, after suffering defeat in all four singles matches he has played so far.

In his quest to regain his form, the former World No. 1 acknowledged the necessity of winning in actual competition rather than relying solely on practice matches. To achieve this, Murray expressed his intention to consider playing in Challenger events.

"What happens in training doesn't always translate into the match," he added. "You have to perform in competition. That's the only thing that counts. Maybe I have to play in Challengers," Murray added.

Fans were delighted to learn about Andy Murray's desire to participate in Challenger tournaments in order to regain his form. They took to social media to express their opinions on the same.

One fan pointed out that if a 43-year old Venus Williams can continue playing, then Murray should unquestionably be granted the same freedom to pursue his passion without facing unnecessary scrutiny.

"Venus still does her thing, why can’t Andy? If he still loves it, then just leave the man alone," a fan posted on Reddit.

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan expressed that Andy Murray is a "legend" of the game, emphasizing the need for people to cease urging him to retire. This fan called out those individuals on their "ageism."

"The man is a legend. Let him play and stop asking him to retire please it’s pure ageism," the fan posted.

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

His 2024 campaign began at the Brisbane International, followed by appearances at the Australian Open, Open Sud de France, and Open 13 in Marseille. He was defeated in the first round of each tournament.

After his loss to Tomas Machac in Marseille, speculation arose regarding Murray's potential retirement from the sport. However, the Brit dismissed these rumors and affirmed his commitment to the game.

Murray expressed his deep love for tennis and the rigorous training it entails, making it clear that he would not give up easily.

"The easiest thing for me would have been to leave my career," Andy Murray said (as per ESPN via L'Equipe). "But I continue because I love the game, I love training. At the moment, without a doubt, it is not easy to compete."

Andy Murray: "I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of"

Andy Murray speaking to the press at the 2024 Australian Open

Andy Murray suffered a defeat in the first round of the Open Sud de France - Montpellier, losing to Benoit Paire with a score of 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-3. Following this, BBC journalist Kheredine Idessane started to speculate whether it was the right moment for Murray to consider retirement.

"It’s been an incredible journey by a remarkable man," Idessane wrote on X. "And such a privilege to bear witness to large parts of it. All good things come to an end, of course. So when should @andy_murray call time on his extraordinary career?"

Expand Tweet

The former World No. 1 then took to social media to clarify that he has no intentions of bidding farewell to the sport he holds dear.

"Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour. I’m in a terrible moment right now I’ll give you that. Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people and my mind works differently. I won’t quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of," Andy Murray replied.

Expand Tweet

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"