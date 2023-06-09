Venus Williams touches down in the Netherlands, trains ahead of Libema Open 2023

Venus Williams has arrived in the Netherlands to prepare for the highly anticipated 2023 Libema Open. She has been granted a wildcard for the tournament, which will take place in Hertogenbosch from June 12 to 18. This will be her maiden appearance at the event.

The grasscourt event will be Williams' first tournament after her return from injury. The former World No. 1's last match was at the ASB Classic in Auckland earlier this year, where she, unfortunately, lost in the second round to Lin Zhu 6-3, 2-6, 5-7.

Williams was then forced to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open due to a hamstring injury that she sustained during her time in Auckland.

Venus Williams took to social media to share a video and a couple of pictures from her training session in the Netherlands.

"The grass is always greener," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Williams' most recent appearance in a singles match on grass was at Wimbledon 2021, where she advanced to the second round. However, she did participate in the mixed doubles event at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

The Libema Open will have a star-studded lineup, including the likes of Paula Badosa, Bianca Andreescu, Victoria Azarenka, and Belinda Bencic.

After competing in the tournament in the Netherlands, Venus Williams will compete at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham, where she has been granted a wildcard entry. The event is scheduled to commence on June 19.

"When Serena retired, I retired from doubles as well" - Venus Williams

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Tennis fans were disheartened by Venus Williams' recent announcement that she will not be returning to play doubles with her sister Serena. While Venus has not retired from singles, she has made the decision to forego doubles due to Serena's retirement from both categories.

Regrettably, Venus shared the news on her Instagram story, stating that a Williams sisters comeback is not in the cards.

"When Serena retired I retired from doubles as well. When you have Serena Williams as a partner you have seen the glory at the mountaintop, you can't go any higher! Sorry I don't have better news," Williams answered.

Venus Williams' Instagram story

Venus and Serena Williams have an impressive record of 23 doubles titles won together. Their most notable victories include 14 Grand Slam tournaments and three Olympic gold medals.

They won their last title in 2016 at Wimbledon, where they defeated Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

