Venus Williams, US tennis legend Tracy Austin's son Brandon Holt, 19-year-old Clervie Ngounoue & others: Complete list of US Open 2025 wildcards

The 2025 US Open is all set to begin in New York this month. The top players on tour will vie for 2000 points at the iconic event this year.

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will be the defending champions in New York. While Sinner has already captured two Grand Slams this year, Sabalenka has yet to make her mark at the Majors.

Americans Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Emma Navarro will all be hoping to make their mark in New York. Pegula secured a runner-up finish last year, and Navarro reached the last four.

On the men's side, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe will be favorites to make a deep run. Fritz reached the finals last year, but couldn't weather the storm against Jannik Sinner.

While the top guns will be hungry to make an impression, so will the youngsters and wildcards. Without further ado, let's look at who makes the final cut in the main draw of the US Open this year.

Full List of US Open 2025 wild cards

Williams at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Six Americans on the women's and men's sides will enter the US Open as wildcards. Here is the complete list.

Women's US Open Wild Cards:

Venus Williams

Clervie Ngounoue

Julieta Pareja

Caty McNally

Valerie Glozman

Alyssa Ahn

Caroline Garcia

Talia Gibson

Men's US Open Wild Cards:

Brandon Holt

Nishesh Basavareddy

Tristan Boyer

Emilio Nava

Stefan Dostanic

Darwin Blanch

Valentin Royer

Tristan Schoolkate

Bianca Andreescu, Aoi Ito and Tereza Valentova will enter the US Open 2025 qualifiers

Andreescu at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Source: Getty

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Aoi Ito, and Jil Teichmann are all expected to enter the US Open qualifiers this year.

Andreescu was forced to withdraw at the Canadian Open after twisting her ankle in the first round. Despite winning her encounter against Barbora Krejcikova, the Canadian chose not to risk her chances for New York.

Meanwhile, Aoi Ito has impressed critics in the last few weeks. She entered the main draw in Montreal and Cincinnati via the qualifiers and registered decent results at both events on tour. She reached the third round in Cincinnati, but lost to Madison Keys in straight sets.

Four players now ranked in the Top 100 will also feature in the qualifiers. They are Irina-Camelia Begu, Jil Teichmann, Francesca Jones, and 18-year-old Tereza Valentova.

The 2025 US Open will begin on August 24. The total prize money expected to be distributed this year is $90,000,000.

