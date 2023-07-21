Venus Williams welcomed to Rafa Nadal Academy by the Spaniard's sister Mariabel

43-year-old Venus Williams recently made a visit to Rafael Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca, weeks after losing to Elina Svitolina in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion in singles started preparing for her future endeavors in Mallorca, as revealed by Nadal's sister Mariabel, who wished her a warm welcome in her Instagram story.

"Welcome Venus Williams," Mariabel Nadal wrote alongside a picture of the American during practice.

Venus Williams at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca

Williams is preparing for the 2023 Canadian Open, for which she received a wildcard, alongside Caroline Wozniacki. The Canadian will be making her return to tennis at the WTA 1000 tournament.

In her most recent appearance at the 2022 Canadian Open, in Toronto, Venus Williams faced defeat in the opening round against Jil Teichmann. The American is visiting Mallorca at the same time tennis legend Roger Federer is, as the Swiss is currently enjoying some of Mallorca's finest beach clubs with his family.

Venus Williams: You can't do anything about the past, but you can shape the future

Venus Williams at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Venus Williams recently interacted with her fans on social media, answering different kinds of questions.

One fan asked Williams for advice on what to do when they're having a bad match.

"Say next point. You don't have a time machine. You can't do anything about the past. But you can shape the future," Williams explained.

The 43-year-old American was asked by a fan whether she has ever tried doing trick shots during a match, to which she replied:

"I never learned any. I'm just a boring tennis professional. I hope you can live with it. I've come to learn too, lol," Williams answered.

One of the fans asked her how can they know if they were ready to start their professional tennis career.

"You will know by your level. Your level continually gets better and you are competing and winning against the best players or you have become the best player. Good luck," the former World No. 1 replied.

Williams also revealed that she keeps a Wimbledon towel every year as a souvenir and that she's never considered going on the Dancing With the Stars show.

Furthermore, the American talked about working more on her arms after injuring her leg at Wimbledon after a fan praised her biceps.

"Thanks! Since I got injured at Wimbledon I started lifting again on the arms, which I haven't done since last year. Watch out, haha," Williams answered.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"