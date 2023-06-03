Venus Williams has saddened tennis fans all around the world, saying that she won't return to play doubles with her sister Serena.

The 42-year-old Williams has had quite a career, being the World No. 1 and winning seven Grand Slam titles in singles and 14 in doubles.

Even though she hasn't retired yet from singles, Williams doesn't want to play doubles because her sister Serena is retired in both categories. Unfortunately for the fans, Venus Williams has revealed that a comeback from the Williams sisters is not on the menu on her Instagram story.

"When Serena retired I retired from doubles as well. When you have Serena Williams as a partner you have seen the glory at the mountaintop, you can't go any higher! Sorry I don't have better news," Venus Williams wrote to a curious fan.

Serena and Venus won 23 doubles titles together. Most notably, they were victorious at 14 Grand Slam tournaments, adding three Olympic gold medals to the tally.

The Williams sisters' last title came in 2016 when they won Wimbledon defeating Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova in the final, 6-3, 6-4. Their last match together was at the 2022 US Open, where they lost in the first round to the Czech duo of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in straight sets, 6-7(5), 4-6.

Serena Williams played her last singles match at the same tournament. She lost to to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round, 6-7, 7-6(4), 1-6.

Venus Williams to return to competition with a wild card for Libema Open 2023

Venus Williams, the seven-time Major champion, will make her return to competition at the 2023 Libema Open in June after she received a wild card.

The World No. 701 has played sparingly over the past several years. The 42-year-old was last seen in Auckland in January, where she lost in the second round to Lin Zhu, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7. She withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open soon after with a hamstring injury.

Her appearance in Libema Open will be her return to the grass courts, where she has had the most success in her career, including winning five titles at Wimbledon.

As for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Williams is currently not eligible for direct entry due to her ranking and will need a wild card in order to play at the All-England Club.

