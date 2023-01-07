Venus Williams withdraws from Australian Open 2023 citing injury after ASB Classic, Emma Raducanu situation continues to be monitored

Venus Williams, who was set to play her first Grand Slam in the post-Serena Williams era at the 2023 Australian Open, will have to put that idea on hold, as the former World No. 1 has been forced to withdraw from the event with an injury.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion was in Auckland, New Zealand for the ASB Classic, warming up for the opening Slam of the year. After winning her opener against Katie Volynets in straight sets, Williams fell to Zhu Lin in a tight three-setter in the second round in a rain-delayed encounter.

From there, the American was supposed to go to Melbourne, but news emerged today that she had injured herself during her time in Auckland, putting her participation in Australia in doubt. Sadly, that was soon confirmed by Australian Open officials soon after, as the tournament's official Twitter handle revealed that Venus Williams had indeed withdrawn from the event.

With the wildcard freed up, Australia's Kim Birrell has entered the main draw in the 42-year-old's place.

With the wildcard freed up, Australia's Kim Birrell has entered the main draw in the 42-year-old's place. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu, who also sustained an injury at the ASB Classic when she rolled her ankle against Viktoria Kuzmova in the second round, now has more suspicion focusing on her own participation at the Australian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz confirmed he is out of the Australian Open

After the match ended in tears for the Brit, having been forced to retire ahead of the third set, Raducanu placed the blame squarely on slippery courts in Auckland, criticizing the organization for allowing it to happen.

After the match ended in tears for the Brit, having been forced to retire ahead of the third set, Raducanu placed the blame squarely on slippery courts in Auckland, criticizing the organization for allowing it to happen.

"It’s difficult to take. I’ve put a lot of physical work in the last few months and I’ve been feeling good and optimistic. So to be stopped by a freak injury, rolling an ankle is pretty disappointing, in the first week as well," Raducanu said. "The courts are incredibly slick, like very slippery, so to be honest it’s not a surprise that this happened to someone. I thought maybe certain aspects could have been organized better."

At the time, the former US Open champion had hoped to be ready in time for the Melbourne Major, stating that her team would assess her injury in the coming days and then decide.

“We’ll assess over the next few days and make a plan,” Raducanu said.

Venus Williams missing second Australian Open in a row for the first time in her career

Venus Williams at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic

Venus Williams is now missing her second Australian Open in a row, having missed the 2022 edition as well due to injury. This marks the first time ever the seven-time Grand Slam champion has skipped back-to-back editions of the tournament in her career so far.

Williams' best result at Melbourne Park has been reaching the final, which she achieved most recently in 2017. Since then, she has had a poor run, reaching only the third round at best (2019).

