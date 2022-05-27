"Very brave and honest of Simona to talk about what happened to her, I feel it can have a positive impact on others" - Tim Henman on Simona Halep's panic attack at French Open

Tim Henman has praised Simona Halep for being honest about the panic attack she suffered during her second-round defeat to Zheng Qinwen at the French Open.

The Romanian won the first set 6-2 and looked on course to seal a comfortable victory when she suffered a panic attack. She could not recover and her level dropped significantly as she slumped to a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 loss to the 19-year-old.

Speaking on Eurosport, Henman said he hoped Halep’s honesty will encourage others to be open about any mental health issues they are struggling with.

“We don't want it to happen, but it's very unfortunate that it does happen. I think it is very brave and honest of Simona to come and talk about what happened to her,” Henman said. "I really feel that it can have a positive impact on others if they are struggling with whatever mental health issue, that they have the bravery to speak out, and go and get help.”

He added that Halep’s struggle was proof that it could happen to even the best and most experienced of players.

“She has been around for many years, has won big titles, so it shows it can happen to anyone. I thought it was amazing, honest and very classy to come out and speak,” Henman said.

"It was tough to breathe and I was not very clear about what I was doing" - Simona Halep on her panic attack

Halep, who won the Roland Garros title in 2018, struggled physically in the second half of her match and had the trainer come out twice to check on her. But her condition did not improve over the course of the match and she struggled to keep pace with her younger opponent.

The 30-year-old, speaking on Eurosport, said she did not know how to handle the situation and that she even struggled to breathe at times.

“Yeah, I was suffering from a panic attack and I didn't know how to handle it. It was tough to breathe and I was not very clear about what I was doing, so it was very difficult for me in that moment,” Halep said.

She added that she had never suffered a panic attack before, but might have an idea why it happened.

“No, I have never experienced something like that before, but I can understand why it happened. I had a tough time dealing with injuries, and there was a lot of pressure, with the [COVID-19] pandemic and stuff. I probably just broke down a little bit today. My brain was not very strong, but now I'm good, and that's why I'm smiling now,” she said.

