"Very difficult" - Rafael Nadal still elusive on whether he will retire at the end of 2024

Rafael Nadal is still unclear about calling it curtains on his playing career. The Spaniard has repeatedly mentioned that he enjoys playing at the moment. As of now, he will take the big call after analyzing his body's response on a day-to-day basis.

For the first time in his career, Nadal exited the French Open at the first round stage as Alexander Zverev beat him on Tuesday (May 27). The German, who faced Nadal in the semifinal of the tournament in 2022, got the better of the Spaniard 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3.

The record 14-time French Open winner has been injury-prone in the past few years. His form has taken a dip and he has dropped out of the top 250 ATP rankings. The 37-year-old has faced the question of retirement regularly throughout this season. He has never been able to provide a clear answer.

Trending

After his first-round exit at the 2024 French Open, Nadal attended a press conference and was asked about his prospects of continuing playing next year.

"If I continue to be happy on a day-to-day basis and my physical body responds to me, I am not going to close doors," Nadal said (as quoted by Punto de break).

Logic tells me that it is very difficult, but the passing of the weeks is what will give me the answer. When the energy runs out and the illusions are over I will know, and that day I will communicate it definitively."

Rafael Nadal's passion for sports and competition are some of the things that drive him to continue playing

Rafael Nadal after facing defeat at the 2024 French Open.

When asked what drives him to continue playing, Rafael Nadal called himself a "normal" man who is passionate about the game.

"I am a normal guy who enjoys what he does. I am passionate about sports, competition. I like to train and play tennis. I have a good time traveling with my wife and my son, so if I feel that I am competitive and healthy enough to have fun, I will continue for a while," Nadal said.

I have to check if my level of play is going up. Today is not the time to analyze these things, but to accept what I have to do right now."

Up next for the Spaniard are the Olympic Games. This year, the Olympics will also be held at the French Open venue as it will be held in Paris, and Nadal will be looking to arrive in good shape to represent his country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback