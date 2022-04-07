"Very happy to see that we will have a replacement for Rafael Nadal at the top of the rankings" - Fed Cup captain Anabel Medina Garrigues on Carlos Alcaraz

Spain's Fed Cup captain Anabel Medina Garrigues recently spoke at length on the comparisons between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. She reckons Spain are fortunate to have someone to take over from the Mallorcan at the top of men's tennis once the latter calls it a day.

Alcaraz has been touted by many as the tailor-made replacement for Nadal, given they both hail from Spain and announced themselves on tour in their late teens. Some feel Alcaraz embodies several similar intangible qualities, such as tenacity , humbleness and resilience.

In a recent press conference, Medina Garrigues explained how Spaniards are upbeat about Alcaraz's progress. However, she advocated against direct comparisons between the two, citing it as detrimental to the teenager.

“We are living it very enthusiastically. What Rafa has done over the years has been impressive and it is not positive for Carlos that we compare him with Rafa, but the truth is that in terms of progression, taking into account their age, the path of the two is very similar," Medina Garrigues said. "Nadal himself says — and I agree — that Carlos is very similar to him. By character, physique and bravery."

Carlos Alcaraz has throughout insisted that his goal is to become No. 1 and win multiple Majors. Medina Garrigues expressed her delight at her compatriot's optimism and asserted that she sees the teenager taking over the mantle from the Mallorcan someday.

"He's not afraid and says he wants to win Grand Slams and be number one. This makes us very happy to see that we will have a replacement for Nadal at the top of the rankings," she said. "It doesn't mean that he will win 20 Grand Slams, but he will be the next reference in Spanish tennis."

"I enjoy watching him play. He is very different from Rafael Nadal" - Anabel Medina Garrigues

During the media interaction, Anabel Medina Garrigues stressed how Alcaraz's playing style is different from Nadal's. That said, she believes the teenager has a very modern and complete game and is, above all, a fearless competitor.

"I really enjoy watching him play. He is very different from Rafa, he has nothing to do with it, but he also has very current tennis: aggressive, powerful, serves well and likes to hit the net," Anabel medina Garrigues said. "And he likes the big stages. That makes good players… even better.”

