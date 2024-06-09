Carlos Alcaraz completed his lifelong dream of winning the French Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in the title contest. Tennis stars from across the world promptly showered praises on the young Spaniard and congratulated him on his triumph.

No. 3 seed Alcaraz faced No. 4 seed Zverev in the final of the 2024 French Open on June 9. Both players went through many phases of highs and lows on the court throughout the match. In the first set, Alcaraz was able to break Zverev three times to take the crucial lead.

However, he could not sustain his level and gave Zverev a way to get back into the contest. The German obliged by winning the next two sets. Alcaraz was frustrated with his mistimed shots and the unpredictable nature of the court. He channeled that energy into outfoxing Zverev in the next two sets and emerged triumphant with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 scoreline.

Trending

Many of Carlos Alcaraz's rivals and other tennis stars were quick to congratulate the 21-year-old on his third Grand Slam victory. His compatriots, former Roland-Garros champions Rafael Nadal and Garbine Muguruza, as well as Carla Suarez Navarro and Fernando Verdasco, took to X to send their best wishes.

"Congratulations for this immense victory!!!! Big!!!! Very happy for your successes!!! Vamos," Rafael Nadal wrote.

"How big @carlosalcaraz !!! Many happy returns!! @rolandgarros #RolandGarros," tweeted Garbine Muguruza.

"Congratulations on this great title! You are making history!" Carla Suarez Navarro wrote on X.

"Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for your first @rolandgarros," Fernando Verdasco said.

Iga Swiatek, who won the 2024 French Open women's singles title, also posted a congratulatory message on X. Canadian tennis star and former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu applauded both Swiatek and Alcaraz for their victories.

"Amazing work @carlosalcaraz Congrats!" Iga Swiatek tweeted.

"Wow @iga_swiatek and @carlosalcaraz so impressive!!! Congrats to you both," Andreescu posted on X.

Tennis greats Billie Jean King, Rod Laver, and Pam Shriver hailed Alcaraz for his successful campaign in Paris and marveled at the overall results from two weeks of action at the Claycourt Slam.

King, in particular, noted that Alcaraz has now become the youngest man to win Majors on all three surfaces.

"Congratulation to , who with his men's singles win has become the youngest man to win titles at 3 different Grand Slam events!" Billie Jean King said.

"Two champions of who both embrace the biggest most pressurized moments. How many majors will they end up winning? What a 15 day journey for the year’s second major," Shriver posted on X.

"Congratulations to #RolandGarros singles champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz. It’s been a memorable few weeks in Paris, filled with heroic feats among such talented athletes pushing each other to greater heights. The sport is in good hands," said Rod Laver.

Carlos Alcaraz to surpass Novak Djokovic in ATP Rankings with French Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz

Major changes are about to happen in the ATP Rankings after Carlos Alcaraz's win at the French Open.

Before the Claycourt Slam, Novak Djokovic was the top-ranked player, with Jannik Sinner at No. 2 and Alcaraz at No. 3. Djokovic's withdrawal from his quarterfinal match meant that would lose his top ranking after failing to defend his championship points from the last year.

As a result, Jannik Sinner ascended to the top. The Italian's Roland-Garros campaign was halted by Alcaraz in the semifinals. With the Spaniard winning the tournament and earning 2000 points, he has now surpassed Djokovic to take the World No. 2 spot.

Djokovic will now be World No. 3 for the first time in over a year. Other major changes in the ranking are Alex de Minaur rising two spots to World No. 9 after a quarterfinal finish in Paris and Holger Rune dropping down to World No. 15 after another disappointing campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback