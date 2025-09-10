"Very honored" - Leylah Fernandez opens up about her Ecuadorian roots and culture after receiving special award from Latinos in Sports

Days after making a quarterfinal run in the 2025 US Open alongside Venus Williams, Canadian star Leylah Fernandez was awarded the Pionera Award by Latinos in Sports (LIS). She thanked her heritage and community while opening up about the award.On Wednesday, Fernandez posted a photo in a stunning black outfit for the Latinos in Sports at the 2025 US Open. It was an exclusive gathering during the tournament to celebrate Latino leaders and others shaping the sports industry.In the caption of her post, Fernandez proudly embraced her Ecuadorian roots. She expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and shared how her culture shapes her approach to training, competition and life. She wrote:&quot;I feel very honored to have been awarded the Pionera Award by Latinos in Sports (LIS). My Ecuadorian roots and culture are a big part of what I do, how I train, compete and view the world. I am extremely proud to represent Latinas in sports and showcase what we are capable of doing.&quot;A huge thanks to the whole team at Latinos in Sports for a wonderful evening - they even thought to celebrate my birthday!! Feeling loved, supported and blessed ❤️.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the recently concluded US Open, Leylah Fernandez partnered with legendary tennis player Venus Williams and unexpectedly lasted until the quarterfinal round. Fernandez also featured in the women's singles, where she suffered a defeat against Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian would later go on to defend her US Open title.Leylah Fernandez and Venus Williams get candid about their doubles pairing at US OpenVenus Williams, who paired with Reilly Opelka in the mixed doubles event, received a wild-card invite to team up with Leylah Fernandez before the doubles draw began. Despite their last-minute pairing, the duo clicked immediately.The 23-year-old Canadian tennis star described pairing with a legendary tennis player as being &quot;like a kid on Christmas.&quot; Fernandez said as much after winning their first round match against sixth-seeded doubles pairing of Ellen Perez and Lyudmyla Kichenok.“I was like a kid on Christmas just jumping around,” she said. “Just super happy and excited.”Venus Williams also chimed in on the partnership in which she acts like a big sister. The 14-time doubles Grand Slam champion said:“We hit together. I’m used to being the big sister, so I’m kind like asking her what she wants.”Fernandez had kind words for Venus Williams after winning their fourth-round match. The Canadian tennis star said:“She’s such an inspiration,” Fernandez said of Williams. “You have motivated me to keep going on this journey through the good and the bad. Seeing you playing out here, having fun, playing it because you love the sport, it’s motivating. It’s inspirational.“So this is your moment, too, and thank you so much for everything you have done.”Leylah Fernandez could use the experience she gained from while playing with Venus Williams in progressing her career in a much better way.