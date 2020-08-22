'Very very lonely, very very tough' - Dominic Thiem on absence of fans at US Open

Amid the withdrawal of Rafael Nadal and the absence of Roger Federer due to injury, many have claimed this year's US Open will have lesser status than usual. There is also talk of a new men's singles champion for the first time since 2015, and leading the charge in that group of contenders is Dominic Thiem.

Home 🏠 Thiem practicing on Grand Stand the feature court ⁦@CincyTennis⁩ pic.twitter.com/byvw0qMYaJ — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) August 21, 2020

The Austrian recently spoke with members of the press through a video call, discussing whether he had reservations about coming to Flushing Meadows and how his form has been during the pandemic. Seeded second at both the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open in New York, Thiem also lamented the absence of fans during the American hardcourt swing.

Tennis becomes a 'lonely sport' without the fans: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem at the Bett1Aces Tennis Tournament

Dominic Thiem didn't mince his words when asked if he will miss the fans at Flushing Meadows this year. The Austrian claimed that spectators are an integral part of the sport, and that they help get players through tough moments.

"Tennis is such a mental sport, and I guess it makes it way more difficult without fans, because I just imagine playing in the fifth set on Arthur Ashe, night session, way past midnight, and in a normal year you get so much energy from the fans," Dominic Thiem said.

"They give you so much, all this atmosphere. And now, in an empty stadium, maybe your coach and your team there, that makes it, I guess, very, very lonely, very, very tough. That's going to be a very interesting thing to experience," he added.

The World No. 3, who has an abundance of ranking points to gain at Cincinnati and the US Open this year, also claimed to have no nervousness about travelling to New York amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

"Honestly, I'm zero per cent nervous or scared about travelling here," Dominic Thiem said. "I think we are safer than anywhere else on the whole planet. It's different. The one who wins the title here definitely deserves it, and players-wise or draw-wise, it's worth the same like every year.... The draw is still super, super strong."

Dominic Thiem, who had a remarkable start to the 2020 season where he reached the final of the Australian Open, also spoke about the rest of the season that is to be held amid the pandemic. He stressed that it will be particularly tricky to stay fit and focused through the jam-packed schedule.

"You have to play your cards smart there… Definitely until the end of the season, it's super busy and also not going to be easy to make a good schedule, to play all those tournaments physically and mentally 100 per cent. But I will try to do my best now," the Austrian added.