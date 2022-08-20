"Very much agree, very unfavorable conditions for the players" - Paula Badosa backs Iga Swiatek's claim of lighter balls impacting women at US Open

Paula Badosa has backed Iga Swiatek's claim that the lighter balls used for the women's competition during the US Open are negatively impacting women players.

Badosa took to Instagram where she posted a screenshot of Swiatek's comments and added her own thoughts which concur with those of the World No. 1.

"Totally agree, very unfavourable conditions for the players and the show", wrote Badosa.

The "faster courts" and "uncontrollable balls" have been the subject of a lot of deliberation in Cincinnati, and the World No. 4 too joined the growing list of players who are opposed to the use of lighter Wilson balls during the US Open series.

"Then we complain that there are a lot of mistakes and the tactics and intelligence in the points have been lost. (While dealing with) faster courts and uncontrollable balls," the Spaniard added.

The two-time French Open champion has taken the lead in voicing her opinion about the balls that are in use in Cincinnati and also questioned why the US Open uses different balls for the men's and women's competitions.

Swiatek suffered a shock defeat against Madison Keys during the round-of-16 at the Western and Southern Open, while Ajla Tomljavonic upset Badosa during the second round of the tournament.

"They fly like crazy; we have really powerful games right now" - Iga Swiatek on her dislike towards differing balls used during US Open series

Iga Swiatek in action at the Cincinnati Open

Swiatek had pointed out that women now have powerful games unlike a decade ago, which is why the balls in use are unsuitable for current players.

"Oh, my God. Well, honestly, I don't like them. Well, I have heard many players actually complaining, as well. Well, but basically the thing is that they are lighter. They fly like crazy. You know, we have really powerful games right now. It's not like 10 years ago except Serena, girls, I think they played slower, right?", said Swiatek.

The World No. 1 also maintained that she was speaking on behalf of other top players who were equally distressed at the state of the balls that were in use.

"Right now we play powerful, and we kind of can't loosen up our hands with these balls. I know that there are many players who complain, and many of them are top 10," she revealed.

Swiatek's thoughts were echoed by Jessica Pegula, who agreed with the Pole, saying she was "not a fan" of the balls that were used during the US Open swing and hoped that the player's council could play a role in resolving the matter.

The American, however, asserted that she was relieved that the same balls were now in use during the entire US Open swing unlike in the past when different tournaments had different kinds of balls.

"I'm on the player council, so hopefully we can get something together and maybe make it more consistent. I think through this series at least we are playing with the same ball every week. In D.C. I remember I used to play I think with Penn balls, and then I'd come to the rest of the tournaments and it would be Wilson," Pegula explained during the course of a press conference in Cincinnati.

