“Very proud” – Jessica Pegula celebrates 100 consecutive weeks in Top 10 of WTA rankings

Jessica Pegula has entered her 100th consecutive week being a Top 10 singles player on the women's circuit based on the WTA rankings.

Pegula first broke into the Top 10 on June 6, 2022, as she jumped from eleventh to eighth spot in the world rankings following a run to the quarterfinals of the French Open. She notably ended the calendar year 2022 as the World No. 3. The American currently sits in fifth place with 4,870 points to her name.

The World No. 5 took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to mark the beginning of her 100th week in the Top 10. She acknowledged the achievement and vowed to return to competitive tennis at the earliest.

"Very proud of this stat. Hoping to be back in court soon," Jessica Pegula wrote.

The American recently announced her withdrawal from the Madrid Open due to an injury, hoping to return to action at the earliest.

"Hi guys not a great update but I got hurt this past week before Madrid and Unfortunately not ready to play. Thankful for some extra time at home and hope to be back ASAP," she wrote.

The 30-year-old has won 14 out of 21 matches so far in 2024. Her most recent appearance on court came during the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers where she helped the United States to victory against Belgium and reach the tournament's finals. Pegula recorded wins over Hanne Vandewinkel and Sofia Costoulas.

Jessica Pegula is fourth in terms of 'longest active streak' in women's singles Top 10 rankings

Jessica Pegula (L) with Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek (R): 2023 WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula has become the fourth addition to the list of players with an active streak of more than or equal to 100 weeks inside the WTA Top 10. She is preceded by Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka.

Currently ranked ninth, Jabeur confirmed 117 weeks inside the Top 10 on Monday, April 29. She had started her stint on February 7 the same year Pegula entered the Top 10.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek occupies second place in the list with her 131 weeks as a Top 10 player since November 1, 2021. Interestingly, the Pole has spent 101 weeks of those 131 as the first-ranked women's singles player.

Aryna Sabalenka leads the pack with a staggering 181 consecutive weeks, beginning on November 16, 2020, in the WTA's Top 10 rankings.