"Very rare that you really cheer for someone" – Daniil Medvedev on teaming up with "rivals" Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz for Laver Cup 2024

Team Europe has confirmed the arrival of Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev for Laver Cup's seventh edition. The tournament will begin on September 20, 2024, in Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Team World defended its 2022 title and comprehensively defeated Team Europe in the 2023 event held in Vancouver, Canada. Notably, Team Europe remained invincible till 2021 since the onset of the competition in 2017.

Alcaraz, Medvedev, and Zverev share fierce rivalries on the ATP tour. However, the trio will interestingly join hands in Berlin to achieve the same goal, which is to bring Laver Cup glory back to Europe.

Medvedev, who has been at odds with particularly Zverev over the past few months, recently commented on the anomaly of partnering with his adversaries.

"It’s very rare that you look at another match of your usual rivals and you really cheer for someone," Medvedev said in the announcement video shared by Team Europe on X (formerly Twitter).

The Russian nevertheless admitted that the presence of both Zverev and Alcaraz would boost Team Europe's chances against a confident Team World.

"It's not easy to get the cup back. Team World is on fire, they’re feeling probably confident. Having Carlos and Sascha [Alexander Zverev] on our team will help a lot because they’re one of the best players in the world and hopefully they will get the most points possible," he said.

Moreover, Alcaraz acknowledged the difficulty that lies ahead in his team's pursuit of reclaiming the Laver Cup title against a quality opposition.

"It means a lot to be one of those guys to represent Team Europe. We're playing against tough players. It's not easy to get the Cup back," the Spaniard said.

Alexander Zverev: "Having the best players in the world there all in one team is something you will only see at the Laver Cup"

In the announcement video, Alexander Zverev expressed his excitement over being a part of the Laver Cup, an event that bulks up tennis courts with the heavyweights.

"Having the best players in the world there and having them all in one team is something that you will only see at the Laver Cup. Our lineup this year is going to be very different. We're all very motivated, we're all very passionate about bringing the Laver Cup back to Europe," he said.

The tournament being held in Berlin, Germany, means a little extra special for Zverev as he would get the opportunity to perform in front of the home crowd.

"We have to defend our own territory, we have to defend our continent. Berlin is the capital of Germany, it's my home country, it's where I grew up. It's very outgoing, very energetic. It's a very fun city that never sleeps," the World No. 6 added.

Notably, Alexander Zverev was a part of all of Team Europe's Laver Cup triumphs in the years 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021.