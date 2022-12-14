Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Victoria Azarenka, and tennis world react to Lionel Messi leading Argentina into FIFA World Cup final

Victoria Azarenka, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and many other prominent names from the tennis world have reacted to Lionel Messi leading Argentina to the FIFA World Cup final.

Argentina registered a convincing 3-0 victory against the Croats to make the final for the second time in eight years. With Messi set to play his last International match on Sunday, several personalities from the tennis world marked their appreciation for the footballing legend on social media.

Azarenka is an ardent follower of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and took to Instagram to share her joy at the South American team's win on Tuesday.

Victoria Azarenka's Instagram story on Tuesday

Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, showered praise on Lionel Messi, writing:

"Messi is having the time of his life out there!"

After Argentina's first goal on Tuesday, Andy Murray jokingly asked who the scorer was.

"Who scored for Argentina?" Murray tweeted.

Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman took to Instagram to share his hopes for Sunday's final

"Last function. Sunday. 26 players. Technical body. Families. 45 million Argentinians. D10S from the sky," Schwartzman wrote.

Former doubles No. 1 Gisela Dulko also expressed her joy after the win.

"To tears. Let's go Argentina!!!!!!!!," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Gisela Dulko lends support to her home team ahead of the ultimate clash on Sunday

"Been my life dream to see Messi play for Argentina" - Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka at the 2022 US Open

It's no secret that Victoria Azarenka is a huge admirer of Lionel Messi.

For Argentina's match against Saudi Arabia during the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the former World No. 1 was among the spectators. She posted an image from the match on Twitter and said it was a dream of hers to watch Messi live.

"Been my life dream to see Messi play for Argentina," she tweeted.

Azarenka will be one of the millions glued to their television screens when Argentina takes to the field in the World Cup final on Sunday.

