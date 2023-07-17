Victoria Azarenka applauds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova after the duo clinch Wimbledon women's doubles title

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka congratulated Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova on their Wimbledon women’s doubles title. The Taiwan-Czech 37-years-olds won their second Wimbledon title as they defeated Elise Mertens of Belgium and Storm Hunter of Australia 7-5, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Hunter and Mertens returned strongly after the bad start and triple set point down at the opening frame. However, the long game at 7-5 went Hsieh and Strycova’s way. They started the second set brilliantly to lead 4-1 and comfortably crossed the finish line by 6-4 to the second grasscourt Major Doubles title.

The Belarusian had been knocked out of Wimbledon Women’s Singles early in the round of 16 by the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who won the tight contest 2-6 6-4 7-6 (9).

Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova captured their second All England Lawn Tennis Championships women’s doubles title in four years by defeating third-seeded Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens 7-5 6-4 in the center court on Sunday.

The Taiwan-Czech pair returned to WTA Tour action in April after long absences. However, Strycova had been off the tour for over two years, which included giving birth to a son. Hsieh had missed the full of the 2022 season as well.

Hsieh and Strycova are both 37, making them the oldest women’s doubles pair by combined age to even reach a Grand Slam final, breaking a mark set by Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond, who were 35 and 38.

In the final, Australian Hunter and Mertens came back strongly and triple set point down at 5-4 in the opening frame of the match, with Mertens using mighty serves to rebound and hold on for 5-5. However, the long game went Hsieh and Strycova’s way, as they converted their sixth set point overall to the one-set lead.

Hsieh and Strycova comfortably took a 4-1 lead in the second set, and they glided back to 4-4, but powerful overheads by Strycova gave two championship points. On their second possibility, a Hsieh winner closed out the victory, and they finished the tournament with the loss of only one set in their six wins to clinch the Wimbledon 2023 women’s doubles title.