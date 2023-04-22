Victoria Azarenka attended the Stanley Cup play-off match between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins with her son Leo on Friday (April 21).

The Bruins registered a 4-2 win over the Panthers in Game 3 of their playoff series. Despite pulling two goals back in the dying minutes, it was not enough for the Panthers as the Boston-based team held on to their early lead.

Azarenka enjoyed the thrilling encounter that unfolded at the FLA Live Arena in her son Leo's company. Taking to social media, the Belarusian posted a selfie with Leo and a picture of her holding a cap with the badges of both the Bruins and the Panthers.

"Making memories with the kid @NHL," wrote Azarenka on her tweet.

The Bruins will next face the Panthers on Monday (April 22) for Game 4, with the former holding a 2-1 lead in the series.

Azarenka has been an ardent follower of the NHL. The mother-son duo attended the NHL All-Star game in February. The annual event witnessed some of the best-known figures in the NHL link-up in Florida.

Taking to social media, Azarenka reflected on her experience taking part in the event.

"We love sports. All-star weekend with Leo. Thank you NHL, we had a lot of fun," she tweeted.

Victoria Azarenka's son Leo's dream is to play for French football club Paris St. Germain

Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Miami Open

Victoria Azarenka recently divulged her son Leo's interest towards football. Speaking to the press at the Australian Open earlier this year, the Belarusian stated that her son's biggest dream is to play for French football club Paris St. Germain.

"Leo is extremely into football now," Azarenka said. "I call it football, he calls it soccer - we have this debate. He wants to play in Paris St. Germain, that's his dream. I'm a soccer mom now and I love that."

Azarenka also joked that she has become an "obnoxious" soccer mom, supporting Leo in his dreams with "no shame."

"I'm obnoxious, like absolutely the most obnoxious. It's a completely different emotion for me to support my son. I have no shame in screaming for him, like zero. But I'm very supportive. I want him to do well. I want him to achieve his dreams," she added.

On the tennis side of things, Victoria Azarenka commenced her clay season at the Charleston Open. She registered a comeback win over Sloane Stephens before losing to Anna Kalinskaya in the third round. Azarenka is yet to announce where she will be playing next, but it will most likely be at the Madrid Open.

