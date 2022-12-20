Victoria Azarenka celebrates son Leo's birthday with heartfelt post, promises to always 'obsessively' cheer for him

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka couldn't be more delighted to celebrate her son Leo's sixth birthday, wishing him abundant love and joy and reiterating the promise to always be by his side.

The Belarusian gave birth to Leo on December 19, 2016, alongside then-partner Billy McKeague. The pair's subsequent split followed a long-drawn legal tussle for Leo's custody, which meant an extended professional sabbatical for Azarenka in late 2017. She eventually won the battle and currently resides in Florida with her son.

The two-time Grand Slam champion took to social media on Monday to share a few of her favorite pictures and videos of her son. Azarenka captioned the post, writing:

"Happy 6th birthday Leo! I love you more than you can ever imagine! You grow so fast, keep shining kid! Keep learning and creating and I will be by your side always cheering you on as obsessively as I am at your [football] games. We love you"

The post has received plenty of love from within and beyond the tennis community, with former coach Wim Fisette and former player Elena Vesnina conveying their best wishes to young Leo in the comments.

Victoria Azarenka joins Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in congratulating Argentina on their FIFA World Cup win

Victoria Azarenka in action at the 2022 Citi Open.

Victoria Azarenka, an ardent soccer fan, was elated to see Lionel Messi's Argentina triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 33-year-old took to social media to post a picture of the Argentine skipper lifting the trophy and expressed her admiration for the team.

"Te amo para siempre!!!!! [I love you forever]. Champions!!!!!!" the Belarusian captioned her post.

Others from the tennis fraternity, including Rafael Nadal, also congratulated Messi on the unprecedented feat. The Spaniard shared a graphic of the team's win and conveyed his best wishes.

"Congratulations Argentina! Happy for so many Argentinian friends. Enjoy it champions," Nadal wrote on his Instagram stories.

Roger Federer also joined the celebrations, posting a picture of Messi kissing the World Cup trophy and praising him for "redefining greatness."

"Fairytale stuff Argentina! Time and time again you @leomessi have redefined greatness. It’s a privilege to watch you. Congrats Leo & Argentina. Special and historic", Roger Federer wrote on Instagram after Argentina's historic World Cup triumph.

Interestingly, Messi was one of the many high-profile athletes in the world to pay tribute to the Swiss maestro's career at the time of his retirement in September.

