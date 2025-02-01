Victoria Azarenka 'deeply touched' by heartfelt letters from her son Leo's classmates after fun visit to his school

Victoria Azarenka recently visited her son's school and interacted with the students. After the visit, the Belarusian revealed that the students had written her some letters, and she was touched by the sweet gesture.

Azarenka welcomed her son Leo in 2016 and has since returned to the top of the tennis world, reaching the finals of the 2020 US Open. The 35-year-old has been open about her motherhood journey and often gives fans an inside look into her life as she balances her career with her parenting duties.

On Saturday (February 1), the former World No. 1 took to X to reveal she had recently visited her son's school for a fun visit. She added that the day after she interacted with the students, her son's entire class wrote her some letters, saying,

“I was honored to be invited to go to my son's school. I actually enjoyed it a ton. The next day, he brought me this folder. The entire class wrote letters to me, and I wanted to share them. It touched me pretty deeply.”

Victoria Azarenka on breaking stereotypes as a mother

Victoria Azarenka and her son at the 2024 Ecotrans Ladies Open Berlin (Image Source: Getty)

After becoming a mother in 2016, Victoria Azarenka has continued to excel on the tennis courts. While the Belarusian took a brief break from competitions in 2017 due to a custody battle, she returned to tournaments in 2018, reaching the mixed doubles finals at Wimbledon.

Since then, she has made the finals of multiple majors. Reflecting on her journey balancing motherhood and her career, Azarenka told Fedcup.com that she was happy to be breaking stereotypes, saying,

"I feel very happy that the stereotype of women in sport has been broken - that you can still have a family and you can still come back and play at a high level. I thought that everything was going to be a little bit of a fairytale, and it's not, but it's definitely the best thing that has happened to me. It's not easy, but I'm trying to find the balance, and hopefully I'm trying to be a good example.”

She went on to discuss her son's possible future tennis career, saying,

"I believe that tennis is a really amazing sport that teaches you a lot of tools to have in life. There's a lot of qualities that you can definitely benefit from. I would love for him to play a lot of sports, to learn different skills. I hope he has an opportunity to explore a lot of different things. That's my goal as a mom, to give him the opportunities to explore and for him to choose afterwards for himself.”

So far in 2025, Victoria Azarenka has had a lukewarm season. She opened her year at the Brisbane International, where she lost to Marie Bouzková in the second round. From there, Azarenka went on to compete at the Australian Open, where she made a first-round exit.

