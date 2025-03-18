Victoria Azarenka drops 3-word amused reaction to Mirra Andreeva adorably posing in a tiara after her Indian Wells triumph

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva shared a funny photo of herself donning a tiara crown following her second straight WTA 1000 title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Azarenka caught sight of the photo and left a funny remark that best described the moment.

Having won her first WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships last month, Andreeva came into Indian Wells ranked ninth. The Russian youngster bulldozed through a difficult draw with wins over Varvara Gracheva, 22nd seed Clara Tauson, seventh seed Elena Rybakina, 23rd seed Elina Svitolina, second seed Iga Swiatek, and top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

The victory was her third WTA singles title overall. But her doubles quest at Indian Wells was a failure, as she and partner Diana Shnaider lost in the first round to Laura Siegemund and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

After her championship win, Andreeva posted on Instagram on March 17, 2025, sharing a series of photos from her unforgettable Indian Wells campaign. The majority of the photos focused on her time on court, but the last one caught her attention—she was seen in a shop, wearing a tiara.

"Indian Wells 25🥰🏆. Had an amazing time in Tennis Paradise," Andreeva wrote.

Victoria Azarenka, who was knocked out in the second round against eighth seed Zheng Qinwen, added to the post:

Screengrab of Victoria Azarenka's comment on Mirra Andreeva's Instagram post/@_mirraandreeva_

Off-court, Azarenka and Andreeva played against each other once, with the latter emerging victorious in the second round of the 2024 French Open.

Following the Indian Wells run, Victoria Azarenka and Mirra Andreeva gear up for action at the Miami Open

In Picture: Victoria Azarenka and Mirra Andreeva during the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Mirra Andreeva is gearing up for her debut at the 2025 Miami Open, starting on Tuesday, March 18. The Russian is seeded 11th and received a first-round bye. She will take on either Veronika Kudermetova or Wang Xinyu in the second round on Thursday, March 20. The winner of this match will face either 17th seed Amanda Anisimova or the victor between Mayar Sherif and Lulu Sun in the third round.

On the other hand, Victoria Azarenka will be making her 16th Miami Open appearance. The three-time Miami Open champion will take on Anhelina Kalinina in the first round on Tuesday, March 18. The winner of this match will face 15th seed Karolina Muchova in the second round.

