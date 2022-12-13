Victoria Azarenka enjoys off-season baking pizza with her son Leo

Victoria Azarenka made the most of her Sunday night by making and eating pizzas with her family and friends.

The former World No.1 took to social media to share a couple of pictures from her fun Sunday night spent baking pizza with her son Leo, her family, and friends.

“Sunday night,” Victoria Azarenka captioned a post on Instagram, adding a pizza emoji.

The tennis star is also presently enjoying the ongoing FIFA World Cup. She is a fervent Argentine fan and has shown her support for the South American country on social media during their matches.

The Belarusian watched Argentina's World Cup opener live in Qatar and expressed her delight at being able to see the team's captain and star player Lionel Messi play.

"Been my life dream to see Messi play for 🇦🇷 #WorldCup2022," Azarenka tweeted.

Earlier, the 33-year-old shared an adorable photo of her son Leo lounging over their pet dog Guapo while watching soccer.

"Watching #WorldcupQatar2022," Azarenka tweeted.

"Why are people so quick to tear a person apart" - Victoria Azarenka condemns Cristiano Ronaldo critics following Portugal's World Cup exit

Victoria Azarenka pictured during the 2022 Citi Open

Victoria Azarenka has condemned everyone who mocked Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal was eliminated from the tournament in Qatar following a 1-0 quarterfinal defeat to Morocco on December 10. The team's talisman Ronaldo was seen in tears after the game.

The 33-year-old Azarenka voiced her dissatisfaction with the way the football icon was being treated on social media.

"Why are people so quick to tear a person apart when they are having a tough moment in their sport or life?!? Does it make you feel better or what? I don’t understand. It’s cruel," Azarenka tweeted.

Victoria Azarenka is currently enjoying her off-season before she begins preparations for next year. She had a mixed 2022 campaign and will be hoping to do better in the coming season.

She began her year at the Adelaide International, where she reached the quarterfinals before losing 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 to Iga Swiatek. Her best Grand Slam results of the season were her Round of 16 appearances at the Australian Open and the US Open. She was defeated by Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-2 in the former, while Karolina Pliskova won 7-5,6(5)-7, 6-2 against her in the latter. Due to Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players, she decided to skip all grasscourt tournaments.

Azarenka was last seen in action at the Guadalajara Open when she reached the quarterfinals but lost to eventual champion Jessica Pegula 7-6(3), 6-1 — her best result of the season. She concluded her 2022 campaign with a 24-13 win-loss record and ranked World No. 26.

