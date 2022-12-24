Victoria Azarenka hopes to see son Leo carry on "little Christmas tradition" and help families during holiday season

Victoria Azarenka hopes that her son Leo continues her family tradition of helping people by providing them with meals or presents during Christmas time.

The former World No. 7 has been giving back to the community during the festive season over the years and did so this time around as well. She accompanied her son Leo as they distributed boxes of toys to kids and essentials to their families.

Azarenka took to social media on Friday to share the news of her heartwarming deed. She also expressed hopes of her son undertaking such good endeavors in the future.

"With Leo we packed few boxes of toys and things that hopefully could make few kids and families a bit happier and joyful. I hope over the years he remembers this little tradition we started and continues to do it also on his own," she tweeted.

In another post, the two-time Grand Slam champion noted that everyone might not be having the resources to enjoy the Christmas time and urged her followers to contribute in one way or the other to the community.

"Even tho it’s almost Xmas time,not everyone has happy holidays with family, or warm meal, or presents, or a tree and etc…if you can make someones holiday more joyful please do. Even if it’s one person it will make a difference," Azarenka said.

"I will be by your side always cheering you" - Victoria Azarenka shares heartfelt message for her son Leo on his birthday

Victoria Azarenka celebrated her son Leo's birthday on Monday and promised to always be by his side lending her support.

The 33-year-old gave birth to Leo on December 19, 2016. She raised the child alongside her then-partner and former hockey player Billy McKeague in the initial months. The couple got divorced in 2017 and Azarenka has been looking after her son since.

The two-time Australian Open champion took to social media to wish her son on his special day. She also shared a few of her favorite pictures and videos of him.

"Happy 6th birthday Leo! I love you more than you can ever imagine! You grow so fast, keep shining kid! Keep learning and creating and I will be by your side always cheering you on as obsessively as I am at your [football] games. We love you," she captioned her post.

