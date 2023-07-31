Victoria Azarenka has admitted that she is not absolutely certain if she is ready to meet soccer superstar Lionel Messi. She iterated that she does not get starstruck easily but that Messi is one athlete who could overwhelm her and even make her cry.

Victoria Azarenka is currently in the USA to kick start the North American hardcourt swing. After a decent run at Wimbledon, where she lost to Elina Svitolina in the fourth round, the Belarusian will once again face the Ukrainian in the first round of Citi Open in Washington.

Before flying to Washington for the tournament, Victoria Azarenka had attended a soccer match at Fort Lauderdale between Inter Miami and Atlanta United featuring Lionel Messi. There, she’d even posted a “selfie” with the Argentine, professing her admiration for the game and the World Cup winner.

In her press-conference prior to the first round match in Washington, Azarenka was asked how different the atmosphere was in South Florida as compared to that in Paris while watching the Argentine play.

Victoria Azarenka responded saying that she quite enjoyed the atmosphere, mentioning how the Latin fans and their music made for a very enjoyable experience. She also expressed her wish for having a similar vibe during tennis matches, albeit with some exceptions.

“The atmosphere with the Latin music was crazy. They were like, putting the fires and stuff. I love that. I wish we had the kind of similar sometimes atmosphere in tennis. May be not right behind where players are serving but on the sides, you know, on top. It would be so fun, so exciting, people singing songs," Azarenka said.

She further discussed Messi by saying she felt very lucky to be so close to the pitch and to the Inter Miami star before going on to admit that she isn’t certain if she’s ready to meet him yet. Victoria Azarenka made it clear that she isn’t someone who would get starstruck by anyone but that with Lionel Messi, it’s a different case altogether.

“I had a big privilege being very, very close to the pitch, so I could almost feel like I’m on the field. I was very lucky with that and very grateful. So it was really fun. I definitely want to go see more games."

“Not ready, I don’t know if I’m ready to meet Messi yet. We’ll see. I might actually cry. Like, I’m not a fan- not that I’m not- I am a fan of a lot of people, but I don’t really get starstruck, but yeah, I don’t know. I might cry. I definitely will probably cry,” Azarenka said.

No handshake to take place between Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

As is well known by this point in tennis, Elina Svitolina won’t be shaking hands with any player either from Russia or Belarus. She stuck to her decision even after her win against Victoria Azarenka at Wimbledon and she will do the same at Citi Open. The difference this time around will be that it is something that will not catch fans off-guard.

Svitolina has already discussed this with the WTA CEO Steve Simon, who has said that the crowd at the match will be informed about the no handshake before the match begins so as to avoid any misinterpretation.

This will be the seventh meeting between the two players, with Victoria Azarenka holding a significant advantage over Svitolina, having won five of the six meetings. However, Svitolina won their previous clash which came at Wimbledon and is likely to be considered the favorite going into this match.