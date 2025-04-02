Victoria Azarenka & Madison Keys react to Jessica Pegula's adorable Charleston Open photodump ft. her dogs Maddie & Des

Jessica Pegula shared adorable pictures of Madison Keys and Desirae Krawczyk with her puppies who are named after them while they prepared during the ongoing Charleston Open. The 2025 Australian Open Champion was delighted with this meet-up and reacted to the pictures with a sweet message. She was also joined by Victoria Azarenka as she made a hilarious comment on this confab.

Pegula is known for her love towards furry friends. She and her husband Taylor Gahagan contribute greatly to many pet charities, most notably a non-profit organization named A Lending Paw, which is dedicated to rescuing and reintegrating service dogs. She took to her Instagram to share a series of images of her dogs Maddie and Des meeting with their namesakes.

"When Maddie & Des the 🐶s meet 🤝 Madi & Des 👯‍♀️," she wrote in the caption.

Tennis star Madison Keys made a sweet comment on the post, sharing that she was thrilled to meet them and named this event in the style of the popular American sitcom Friends' episodes. To this, Krawczyk reacted endearingly while Pegula liked her comment.

"The one where we meet the pups 😍," she commented.

Screenshot via Instagram

Azarenka too joined in their banter and commented:

"New coaching staff for this week?"

Screenshot via Instagram

Jessica Pegula has been an avid advocate for the welfare of pets and said that she wanted to become a veterinarian when she was young.

"I wanted to be a Veterinarian": Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula is a well-known philanthropist who runs pet NGOs - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula appeared in an interview with Sports Illustrated in February this year to talk about her collaboration with pet food brand Maev. There, she addressed how she has been fond of pets since an early age which also almost led her to change her career path.

"When I was a kid I just always had it in my mind what dogs I wanted. I would love learning about them and not just dogs but animals in general. At one point, I wanted to be a Veterinarian," she said.

She also spoke about the struggles of being apart from her pets amid busy schedules and how she manages them.

"I try to do the best I can as far as making sure they stay with other people they know so they don't have too much anxiety when being separated. Luckily I have a lot of family and friends around that they are familiar with," she added.

The American will take on Iryna Shymanovich in the Round of 32 match of the Credit One Charleston Open today.

