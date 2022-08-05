"Victoria Azarenka needs to spend less time criticizing Wimbledon over the ban of Russian and Belarusian players and more time about what Putin is doing to Ukrainian children" - Award-winning writer Pete Bodo

Victoria Azarenka was forced to miss the 2022 Wimbledon Championships after the tournament banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing. The former World No. 1, who is currently competing at the Citi Open, blamed the All England Club for their ignorance and carelessness for holding firm with the decision.

Azarenka, who made the Wimbledon semifinals twice in her career, also mourned a missed opportunity to show that sports can unite people irrespective of political infringements.

However, award-winning sportswriter Peter Bodo disagreed with Azarenka and took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

"Victoria Azarenka needs to spend less time criticizing Wimbledon over the ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes and more time thinking about what Putin is doing to Ukrainian children, much like her own son Leo. Competing in a Grand Slam tournament is not a human right, basic security is," Peter Bodo tweeted.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has refused to stop his invasion and continues to raise hell on the people of Ukraine. Countless men, women and children have lost their lives and the situation only seems to be getting worse with no signs of a ceasefire in sight.

Victoria Azarenka gearing up for 2022 US Open

Victoria Azarenka at the 2021 US Open - Day 5

Victoria Azarenka is currently competing at the Citi Open in Washington DC. She began her campaign with a solid 6-4, 6-0 victory against Dayana Yastremska.

The two-time Major winner returned to the tour two months after her last match, which came at the French Open. She was ousted from Roland Garros by Jil Teichamann in a close three-set encounter in the third round.

The Belarusian started the year on a positive note by making the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International but hasn't been able to move past the Round of 16 in eight tournaments afterwards.

Azarenka has a 75 per cent win ratio at the US Open and has made the finals at the hardcourt Major thrice (2012, 2013, 2020) in her career. However, she has never been able to get over the line and lift the title.

While her 2021 US Open campaign ended in the third round against Garbine Murguruza, the 33-year-old will be hoping to make a deep run this year and maybe even clinch the title.

