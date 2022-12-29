Victoria Azarenka expressed her admiration for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star player Kylian Mbappe after he scored a late winner against Strasbourg in the side's Ligue 1 match on Wednesday (December 28).

League football resumed in France after a two-month break owing to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Mbappe returned to the squad to represent the Paris-based club for their league match just 10 days after playing in the final of the World Cup against Argentina.

Azarenka has been an ardent football enthusiast over the years and she earnestly followed the action that unfolded at the World Cup. The Belarusian took to Instagram on Wednesday after PSG's match to shower praise on Mbappe for his late goal, which secured a vital three points for his team.

Victoria Azarenka's Instagram story on Wednesday

Azarenka has been relentlessly voicing her opinions on various viral moments surrounding football. She even took to social media to raise her voice against those who trolled Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal's exit from the World Cup.

The former World No. 1 was displeased with the public's treatment of the legend of the sport, stating that it was 'cruel'.

"Why are people so quick to tear a person apart when they are having a tough moment in their sport or life?!?" Azarenka tweeted. "Does it make you feel better or what? I don’t understand. It’s cruel."

Victoria Azarenka supported Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Victoria Azarenka at the 2022 US Open

Victoria Azarenka threw her support behind Lionel Messi's Argentina during the World Cup in Qatar. The two-time Grand Slam champion has made it clear in the past that she is an ardent follower of Messi.

The 33-year-old even went to Qatar to witness her favorite player and team in action. She posted a picture from the stands on Twitter and went on to express her satisfaction at watching Messi play live.

"Been my life dream to see Messi play for 🇦🇷 #WorldCup2022," Azarenka tweeted.

The Belarusian also took to Twitter after the final to share her joy at the South American team's win against France as they secured the title.

"I'm f**king crying," Victoria Azarenka tweeted.

Azarenka was last seen in action at the Guadalajara Open where she suffered a semi-final exit after losing to third seed Jessica Pegula in straight sets. She finished the 2022 season at the No. 26 spot in the WTA rankings.

