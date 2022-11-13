Two-time Grand Slam singles winner Victoria Azarenka expressed her adoration and pride at her son's antics. The latter recently pulled out Carlos Alcaraz's 'glasses' celebration during a weekend football game.

Azarenka, 33, has a son named Leo with her former boyfriend, Billy McKeague. After the 2017 Wimbledon Championships, the couple broke up, and since then, for quite some time, the former couple went through a custody battle. In 2018, the Belarusian was finally granted custody of her son.

The former World No. 1 took to Instagram to share the news of her son scoring a goal during his football match, including his celebration. Azarenka shared her son Leo's Instagram post on her story and urged everyone to watch Leo's celebration.

Victoria Azarenka's Instagram story

The original Instagram post was about little Leo's match.

Watch Leo's celebration below:

Besides his exciting tennis, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is also known to have unique celebrations in his repertoire, one of which is the "glasses" one. At the Paris Masters, the Spaniard was asked about the origins of the celebration, to which he replied:

"It's no secret! I have a group of friends called Team Lupas (glasses)! That's where the celebration comes from!"

"People missed a big opportunity to show how sports can unite" – Victoria Azarenka on Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018

Earlier during this year's Wimbledon, Russian and Belarusian players were banned from participating in the Grand Slam following the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Azarenka criticized the ban during the Citi Open.

In an interview, the Belarusian stated that Wimbledon had squandered an opportunity to demonstrate the sport's unity. She did, however, express hope about the future:

"I’m on the Player Council, so I can’t completely cut myself off. I take that part of my job very seriously. I think what people missed here was a big opportunity to show how sports can unite. I think we missed that opportunity, but I hope we can still show it."

Victoria Azarenka held the top spot in women's tennis for 51 weeks around 2012. She won two Grand Slam singles titles at the 2012 and 2013 Australian Opens.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 835 votes