Victoria Azarenka recently held a Q&A session with her fans on social media, during which she revealed her favorite memory she shared with Serena Williams.

Azarenka commenced her claycourt season at the Charleston Open with a comeback victory over Sloane Stephens. However, she was unable to progress any further in the tournament, losing to Anna Kalinskaya in the third round.

The former World No. 1 will be back in action at the 2023 Madrid Open, which is scheduled to begin on April 27.

On Sunday, April 23, Victoria Azarenka made use of her time away from the tour to interact with her fans on Twitter. One fan asked the Belarusian to share her favorite memory with Serena Williams and asked if she missed having the 23-time Grand Slam champion on tour.

Although Azarenka had many memorable experiences with Williams off the court, her favorite moment with the American on the court was when they competed against each other for the first time as mothers — at the 2019 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, with Williams winning 7-5, 6-3 in the Round of 64.

Azarenka described the occasion as "pretty awesome."

"A lot honestly. But all of them will be outside the court ironically. But on the court I think when we played for the first time against each other as moms. Pretty awesome," the World No. 16 said.

But on the court I think when we played for the first time against each other as moms. Pretty awesome @Danidilo2 A lot honestly. But all of them will be outside the court ironically.

The 33-year-old then named Camila Osario as the WTA player with the most positive energy off the court.

"Camila Osario. She is always smiling. So awesome to see," she tweeted.

She is always smiling. So awesome to see @Kamilku16 Camila Osario

When asked to name her current favorite player from the ATP tour, Azarenka chose Andrey Rublev.

"Rublev," she replied.

Coco Gauff is a great young lady and an amazing player, says Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka answered fan questions on Twitter

During the Q&A session, Victoria Azarenka was also asked to share her thoughts on Coco Gauff, to which she said:

"She is great young lady and an amazing player."

@VenusGauff She is great young lady and an amazing player

Azarenka welcomed a fan to come and say hi to her after they shared their desire to see her in person at the Madrid Open, having purchased their tickets already.

"Awesome. Come say hi," she tweeted.

Victoria Azarenka has reached the finals of the WTA 1000 Madrid Open on two previous occasions, in 2011 and 2012, losing to Petra Kvitova and Serena Williams respectively.

In the 2022 edition of the event, the two-time Grand Slam champion was defeated by Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

