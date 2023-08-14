Victoria Azarenka shares adorable pictures of son Leo drawing Pikachu, gives him a peck on the cheek ahead of Cincinnati Open 2023 participation

Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka took a break from her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her son Leo ahead of the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Azarenka recently had to withdraw from the 2023 Canadian Open due to an injury. The 34-year-old was supposed to face Sloane Stephens but re-injured a lingering niggle while warming up before the match.

The Belarusian later announced her withdrawal on social media and wished Stephens good luck for the rest of the tournament. Azarenka had previously defeated 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette in straight sets in the first round.

Azarenka posted two cute pictures on her Instagram story on Monday, August 14. In the first picture, Azarenka and Leo are sitting side by side on a couch, with the child drawing popular Pokemon Pikachu on a piece of paper.

"Morning," Azarenka captioned the post.

In the second picture, Azarenka is giving Leo a kiss on the cheek while he is still focused on his artwork.

Victoria Azarenka on Instagram

Victoria Azarenka to face Barbora Krejcikova in first round of Cincinnati Open

Victoria Azarenka in Wimbledon 2023

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka will take on the 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in a blockbuster first-round match at the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday, August 15. The two players have met twice before on the WTA Tour, with each winning once.

World No. 18 Azarenka, is a two-time champion in Cincinnati, having won the title in 2013 and 2020. She will be looking for her first title of the season, having reached the semifinals in the Australian Open and quarterfinals in Adelaide International 1 earlier this year.

Krejcikova is having a breakthrough season in doubles, winning her second Grand Slam title at Australian Open with her partner Katerina Siniakova. The Czech also won the titles in Indian Wells and Birmingham and reached the quarterfinals at Adelaide International 2.

The match between Victoria Azarenka and Barbora Krejcikova promises to be a high-quality affair, as both players have powerful baseline games and excellent court coverage. They are also versatile and can mix up their shots with slices, drop shots, and volleys.

The winner of this match will face either Jennifer Brady or Donna Vekic in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, which is one of the most prestigious events on the WTA Tour.