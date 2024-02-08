Victoria Azarenka shares glimpses of 'unfiltered' life with son Leo, shows off her horse riding skills and bonds with family dog

Victoria Azarenka gave fans a glimpse of her life back home alongside her son in a heartwarming photo dump via her Instagram account on Wednesday night.

Enjoying her last couple of days off before she heads back on tour for the American hard court swing, Azarenka looked in high good spirits despite her rather indifferent loss at the 2024 Australian Open a couple of weeks ago.

Seeded 16th in Melbourne, she was sent packing in the fourth round by qualifier Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine 7-6 (6), 6-4.

In a 10-part photo series posted through her Instagram account, Azarenka could be seen soaking in every bit of home alongside her son Leo, and her pets, a dog and a horse.

Her bond with Leo took center stage once again as the pair were seen enjoying a game of catch in one of the videos.

Azarenka stated that all the images and moments were "unfiltered and real."

"Life’s reel, unfiltered and real. Dive into our home photo video dump from last week 🎬🏠 #EverydayMoments. Now back on the road ✈️" Azarenka via her Instagram account.

She also saved a spot for a hilarious video of a duck on top of the roof of a house.

Victoria Azarenka's photo video dump from home via her Instagram account

A brief look at Victoria Azarenka's 2024 season so far

Victoria Azarenka during her match against Dayana Yastremska at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Image

Victoria Azarenka began her 2024 campaign at the Brisbane International. Seeded eight, she started on a bright note, winning her opening two matches in straight sets against Anna Kalinskaya and Clara Burel in rounds one and two 6-1, 7-6 (8) and 7-5, 6-2.

In the quarterfinals against Latvian third seed Jelena Ostapenko, Azarenka survived a three-set epic, prevailing 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the end.

The two-time Australian Open singles champion headed into Melbourne seeded 16th.

She overcame a tricky first round against Camila Giorgi of Italy, winning in three sets 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. In the second round, she beat the rising Danish star Clara Tauson 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

In a rematch of their quarterfinals in Brisbane, Azarenka took on Ostapenko once again, prevailing this time in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.

Her run, however, came to an end in the fourth round against Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska who went on to reach the semi-finals.